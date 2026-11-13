Nigeria External Debt Hits $145bn Amid High Private Lending Costs

Nigeria's external debt stock reaches $145.02bn in 2025, with private loan interest rates at 9.6% versus 1.9% for official lenders, increasing repayment burdens.

Nigeria's total external debt stock reached 145.02 billion dollars in 2025, reflecting a significant increase in the country's international borrowing obligations. According to the World Bank Group, this figure represents a 6.6 percent rise from the previous year, continuing a decade-long upward trend that began when the debt stock was 83.21 billion dollars in 2015. The expansion adds approximately 61.8 billion dollars to the national debt burden over the last ten years.

Private Loan Costs Five Times Higher Than Official Lenders

Nigeria paid an average interest rate of 9.6 percent on new external loans from private creditors in 2025, compared to just 1.9 percent from official lenders. This fivefold disparity highlights the steep financial premium imposed by commercial capital markets. The data indicates that access to international financing carries substantially different costs depending on the source of the capital. While official lenders provided more favorable terms, the reliance on private borrowing significantly increases the overall interest expense for the nation.

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Loan Maturity Terms and Grace Period Differences

The structural differences between the two types of creditors further compound the financial challenge. New loans from official creditors featured an average maturity of 25 years and a grace period of five years. In contrast, private creditors offered an average maturity of only 12 years with a slightly longer grace period of eight years. These varying terms mean that debt repayment begins sooner for private obligations, creating immediate cash flow pressures despite the longer upfront repayment window granted by some official lenders.

Bilateral and Multilateral Creditor Breakdown

The composition of Nigeria's external debt reveals a complex web of international financial relationships. Public and publicly guaranteed debt accounted for 62.40 billion dollars, while private non-guaranteed debt stood at 54.48 billion dollars. Short-term debt comprised the remaining 28.14 billion dollars. Within the public sector, multilateral creditors held 31.37 billion dollars, with the International Development Association, the World Bank's concessional arm, being the largest single entity at 18.53 billion dollars. The International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights allocations contributed 5.52 billion dollars, and other multilateral institutions held 7.32 billion dollars. On the bilateral side, China emerged as the largest creditor with 5.67 billion dollars, followed by France with 774 million dollars and other bilateral lenders with 237 million dollars. Private creditors accounted for 24.35 billion dollars of the total public and publicly guaranteed obligations.

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Debt Service Burden and Export Ratios

The debt service burden remains a critical concern for Nigeria's economy, particularly relative to foreign exchange earnings. The debt service-to-export ratio stood at 19 percent, marking a 9.6 percent increase. Simultaneously, debt service as a proportion of gross national income rose by 6.9 percent to reach five percent. However, other indicators showed improvement. The external debt-to-export ratio declined by 4.3 percent to 212 percent, while external debt as a proportion of gross national income fell by 6.6 percent to 51 percent. These contrasting movements suggest that while the debt stock relative to economic output has improved, the actual cost of servicing that debt has risen.

Data Transparency and Creditor Cooperation

Haishan Fu, the Chief Statistician of the World Bank Group, emphasized the importance of systematic reconciliation in ensuring accurate debt tracking. He noted that since the creditor data-sharing exercise began in 2022, successive rounds have helped reconcile loan-level records and identify discrepancies. This cooperation between borrowers and creditors validates information and closes critical data gaps. Fu stated that this process represents debt transparency in practice, moving beyond simple data publication to actively resolving inconsistencies. The initiative strengthens the quality and consistency of external debt statistics, providing a more reliable foundation for future debt decisions. Nigeria's population of 237.5 million supports a gross national income of 281.70 billion dollars, against which these debt figures are measured.