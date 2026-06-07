Nigeria Extends Screening Exercise for Nigerians in South Africa

The federal government has extended the screening exercise for Nigerian nationals in South Africa who have indicated interest in returning home, with the exercise now scheduled to end on June 10, 2026.

The federal government has extended the screening exercise for Nigeria n nationals in South Africa who have indicated interest in returning home, with the exercise now scheduled to end on June 10, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this on Sunday, saying the extension followed ongoing efforts to process all interested Nigerians seeking evacuation. According to the ministry's spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the decision was communicated by Nigeria's Mission in Pretoria. On Saturday, Ebienfa announced that the screening exercise for Nigerians in South Africa who registered for evacuation amid renewed xenophobic attacks had concluded.

He added that the exercise commenced on Thursday and is being conducted jointly by the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the South African Police, and immigration authorities. He explained that the screening process would determine the exact number of Nigerians cleared for evacuation, after which the government would finalise arrangements for the deployment of aircraft to bring them back home. So far, over 500 persons have been screened and cleared.

President Bola Tinubu has approved five evacuation flights to facilitate the return of affected Nigerians, with domestic carrier Air Peace designated to operate the flights. The first flight, which will airlift about 270 passengers, is expected to leave Johannesburg on Monday evening if the necessary permits and clearance are secured for the aircraft.

The evacuation arrangement is part of the Federal Government's efforts to assist Nigerians who have opted to return home from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants





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Nigeria South Africa Screening Exercise Evacuation Xenophobic Attacks President Bola Tinubu Air Peace

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