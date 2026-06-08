Nigeria expresses readiness to leverage €59m West Africa Sustainable Ocean Programme for sustainable marine resources management

Nigeria has expressed readiness to leverage the €59m West Africa Sustainable Ocean Programme as part of intensified efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and strengthen the sustainable management of its marine resources. The Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Bolaji Akinola, disclosed this in a statement obtained by According to the statement, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, made this known in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation on maritime security and sustainable ocean governance.

Nigeria has expressed readiness to leverage the €59m West Africa Sustainable Ocean Programme as part of intensified efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and strengthen the sustainable management of its marine resources.

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Bolaji Akinola, disclosed this in a statement obtained by According to the statement, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, made this known in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation on maritime security and sustainable ocean governance. While welcoming the EU Ambassador, Oyetola commended the European Union for its longstanding partnership with Nigeria, particularly its support for maritime stability in the Gulf of Guinea, a region critical to global shipping and regional economic development.

He noted that WASOP presents a timely opportunity to strengthen coordinated action against illegal fishing, improve ocean governance, and promote sustainable exploitation of marine resources across West Africa. Oyetola said Nigeria is keen to fully engage with the programme to attract technical and financial support that will enhance enforcement capacity and boost the country's blue economy ambitions.

The Minister stressed that illegal fishing remains a major threat to the marine ecosystem and coastal livelihoods, warning that IUU fishing continues to deplete fish stocks, undermine food security, and erode the economic well-being of coastal communities.

"Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing is a direct threat to national security, food sovereignty, and the survival of our coastal communities. We cannot afford to stand by and watch our marine ecosystems be depleted, and economic livelihoods eroded. We are calling for an era of stronger international collaboration, backed by aggressive monitoring and uncompromised enforcement systems, to dismantle these illicit operations and safeguard our waters permanently," Oyetola said.

Oyetola also highlighted ongoing reforms in Nigeria's maritime sector under the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, which prioritises innovation, private sector investment, and sustainable development of ocean resources. Referencing key milestones in the sector, including improvements in port operations and logistics, as well as enhanced maritime security, Oyetola further noted that Nigeria is strengthening initiatives aimed at expanding its maritime infrastructure and improving competitiveness in global trade.

The minister also reiterated the need for broader cooperation beyond piracy control, urging development partners to support Nigeria in addressing environmental crimes, human trafficking and illegal fishing in a more integrated and coordinated manner. He sought increased technical assistance from the European Union, particularly in surveillance systems, fisheries monitoring and enforcement capacity, to strengthen Nigeria's ability to curb IUU fishing across the Gulf of Guinea.

Earlier, Ambassador Gautier Mignot reaffirmed the EU's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with Nigeria and supporting regional efforts to ensure safer and more sustainable oceans. He highlighted that WASOP, a major EU-funded initiative, is designed to promote integrated ocean governance, sustainable fisheries management and the protection of coastal and marine ecosystems across West African countries.

According to him, the programme will support improved coordination among coastal states, strengthen enforcement mechanisms and promote a more inclusive and sustainable blue economy in the region. In May, The PUNCH reported that the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa Port Management Association of West and Central Africa announced the implementation of a five-year West African Sustainable Ocean Programme, valued at €59m, in a bid to promote climate resilience.

PMAWCA added that the initiative, which is funded by the European Union, will be implemented in 13 West African countries in partnership with Expertise France. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, who is also the President of PMAWCA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, announced this in Lagos while speaking during the Mid-Year Session of the Board of Directors of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa.

Dantsoho stressed that the initiative represents one of the most significant projects undertaken by the organisation in recent years.

"This is the promise of the Blue Economy, and PMAWCA is committed to playing a leading role in advancing this vision across our sub-region. This commitment also informed our focus on the green economy through the WASOP, a five-year, €59m 2024–2029 initiative funded by the European Unio





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West Africa Sustainable Ocean Programme Illegal Fishing Marine Ecosystem Coastal Livelihoods Blue Economy European Union Climate Resilience Sustainable Exploitation Of Marine Resources Integrated Ocean Governance Sustainable Fisheries Management Protection Of Coastal And Marine Ecosystems Port Operations And Logistics Maritime Security Maritime Infrastructure Global Shipping Regional Economic Development Climate Change Food Security Economic Well-Being Coastal Communities National Security Blue Economy Green Economy Port Management Port Operations Port Logistics Port Infrastructure Port Development Port Management Association Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra Port Management Association Of West And Centra

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