Nigeria Expels American Missionary Alex Barber Amidst Controversy Over Statements

The Nigerian government has expelled American missionary Alex Barber due to concerns his statements were inflammatory and could worsen divisions, particularly in Plateau State. Despite his humanitarian work rebuilding homes in conflict-affected areas, his public pronouncements criticizing the government's handling of the Middle Belt crisis drew criticism, prompting the government's action. Critics accused him of oversimplifying the complex conflicts and framing them along religious lines. His supporters maintained he was drawing attention to neglected crises. The expulsion highlights the government's sensitivity to inflammatory rhetoric and its efforts to maintain peace.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expelled American missionary Alex Barber from the country, citing concerns that his public statements were capable of inflaming tensions and worsening existing divisions, particularly in Plateau State . This action follows growing controversy surrounding Barber’s activities and pronouncements in Nigeria ’s North-central region, an area grappling with complex inter-communal conflicts.

Authorities allege that his comments were perceived as inciting unrest, leading to the decision to remove him from the country. The expulsion underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and preventing the escalation of conflict in a region already facing significant challenges. The government’s decision was confirmed by Abiodun Essiet, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement (North Central), during a television appearance on TVC. She stated that Barber was removed from Nigeria due to actions that were creating division within the country. Essiet further linked Barber's remarks to instances of violence in Jos, claiming that two Muslim individuals were killed shortly after one of his speeches. The government’s swift action reflects its sensitivity to inflammatory rhetoric and its determination to preemptively address potential triggers of violence, especially in a region with a history of communal clashes. The government's decision also appears to be based on the belief that Barber’s statements were contributing to a climate of distrust and animosity. \Alex Barber, a former American football player turned missionary, had previously garnered attention for his humanitarian efforts within conflict-affected communities in Benue and Plateau states. Through his initiative, Building Zion, and collaborations with a US-based NGO, he was involved in rebuilding homes and providing support to displaced residents. He reportedly played a significant role in reconstructing dozens of houses destroyed during attacks in Yelwata, Benue State. During a project event in January 2026, Barber highlighted the impact of his work, stating that 35 housing units had been rebuilt, and that the joy among the affected communities was overwhelming. Community leaders and residents, including Julius Joor, the traditional ruler of Yelwata, and legal practitioner Franc Utoo, praised his interventions, acknowledging the restoration of hope and happiness to the people, and highlighting the impact of private individuals stepping in where governmental efforts had fallen short. However, despite these humanitarian achievements, Barber’s public statements began to draw increasing criticism, particularly his descriptions of the violence in the Middle Belt region. In interviews and online posts, he characterized the violence as organized and systematic, questioning official narratives and suggesting that it constituted a form of war. His remarks, including criticisms of government institutions and their handling of the crisis, broadened his global profile but simultaneously triggered a strong negative reaction locally. Critics contended that his framing oversimplified a complex situation involving banditry, farmer-herder clashes, and insurgent activities. Some accusations focused on the perception that he was presenting the conflict along primarily religious lines, which critics warned could exacerbate existing tensions. These concerns led to calls for investigations and raised questions about the potential impact of his rhetoric on public peace and security. \Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad urged authorities to investigate Barber’s activities, expressing concern that his actions could threaten public peace. Similarly, Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi voiced concerns about Barber's rhetoric, highlighting the potential for his statements to incite conflict. A petition to security agencies in Plateau State, signed by Aliyu Naziru, further fueled the controversy by alleging Barber’s presence at a violence scene under unclear circumstances, and calling for a thorough investigation. Although there is no confirmed evidence directly linking Barber to any criminal activity, the allegations and criticisms surrounding his statements and actions led to the government’s ultimate decision. Supporters of Barber, however, maintained that he was simply drawing attention to neglected crises and that his work, especially in rebuilding villages, was being overlooked in the context of the criticisms. Religious figures, including COCIN priest Ezekiel Dachomo, defended his efforts and cautioned against attempts to silence him. In response to the allegations and criticism, Barber denied any direct connection between his statements and violence, and he strongly refuted statements made by government officials linking his comments to specific incidents. He also emphasized that victims across religious groups have suffered attacks, and he maintained that he was committed to highlighting the plight of those affected by the ongoing conflicts. Analysts note that while freedom of expression is recognized in Nigeria, there are legal restrictions on speech that is capable of inciting violence or public disorder, particularly in sensitive regions. Furthermore, the government retains the authority to deport foreign nationals whose actions are deemed contrary to national interest. Essiet cited a parallel with past conflicts elsewhere to support the government's stance, emphasizing the need to prevent any actions that could divide the country or lead to further violence, while Barber expressed his denial regarding the allegations that linked his statements to violence in Jos





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