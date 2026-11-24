Federal Minister Mariam Sulaiman-Ibrahim pledges to establish Sexual Assault Referral Centres in all 774 local government areas, citing a critical shortage of facilities for the 240 million population.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally acknowledged a severe shortage of support infrastructure for survivors of gender-based violence, admitting that the current network of 52 Sexual Assault Referral Centres is grossly insufficient for a nation with a population exceeding 240 million people. During the 2026 ministerial press briefing held in Abuja on Monday, Mariam Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, announced an ambitious plan to establish at least one centre in each of the country's 774 local government areas.

Infrastructure Expansion Strategy

Mariam Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that the disparity between the country's massive demographic size and the limited number of response facilities necessitates an immediate and comprehensive expansion. The minister explained that the ministry is currently collaborating with state governments to widen access to essential medical, psychosocial, and referral services for survivors across all jurisdictions. She emphasized that the ministry will continue to champion the establishment of these centres in every ward, integrating this initiative into a broader framework for intervention and survivor protection.

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Prevalence and Economic Cost

The disclosure highlights the urgent need for better resources, given that the ministry estimates nearly one in three Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 has experienced physical or sexual violence. Recent reporting cycles have documented more than 27,000 sexual and gender-based violence cases, although officials note that millions of incidents likely remain unreported due to stigma and fear. Beyond the profound human cost, Mariam Sulaiman-Ibrahim revealed that gender-based violence is estimated to cost Nigeria approximately 1.5 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product annually.

This financial burden translates to roughly $3 billion in losses each year, driven by healthcare expenses, lost productivity, and disrupted livelihoods. To address these systemic issues, the minister said the government aims to move beyond annual awareness campaigns and focus on stronger institutional responses, enhanced survivor protection, and strict accountability for perpetrators. The ministry is also preparing to conclude the end-term assessment of its National Gender Policy, which is set to expire in 2026.

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Legislative Gaps and Policy Framework

The review process for the National Gender Policy will involve technical experts from various federal ministries, departments, and agencies, alongside the Nigerian diaspora, development partners, and civil society organizations. Mariam Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that the ministry has developed, reviewed, and validated more than 38 policy instruments, standard operating procedures, and specialized frameworks designed to strengthen protection standards nationwide. Despite these efforts, significant legislative gaps remain in implementation.

While the Child Rights Act of 2003 has been successfully domesticated in all 36 states, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act of 2015 has only been domesticated in 35 states. This inconsistency highlights the continuing challenges in enforcing laws uniformly across the country. To improve real-time data management and coordination, the minister announced that the National Gender-Based Violence Electronic Dashboard and Situation Room is now operational, supporting evidence-based interventions.

International and Community Perspectives

Development partners attending the event stressed that laws and policies alone are insufficient without predictable funding and effective enforcement. A representative for the United Nations Population Fund noted that approximately 840 million women globally, or one in three, have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, urging the government to close implementation gaps. The International IDEA representative emphasized that justice must not depend on social status, citing the persistent victim-blaming of rape survivors.

Wafaa Abdelatef, the UNICEF representative, urged the media to protect survivors' identities and report cases responsibly to challenge the normalization of violence against children and adolescent girls. Meanwhile, the SPRiNG Programme disclosed it is working with community leaders, legal experts, and the police to strengthen referral systems and improve forensic evidence gathering. The 16 Days of Activism, running from November 25 to December 10 under the theme UNITE to End Violence Against Women and Girls, will feature nationwide advocacy walks and town halls ahead of the 2027 general elections.