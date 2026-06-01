Nigeria Ends Mandatory Three-Month Pre-Retirement Leave for Civil Servants

The Nigerian government has directed all ministries and agencies to stop forcing civil servants into a three-month pre-retirement leave, clarifying that the Public Service Rules require only a notice period and continued duty.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a new directive instructing all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to immediately stop the practice of imposing a mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave on civil servants.

The directive, released by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, clarifies that such a leave does not exist under the Public Service Rules (PSR). The circular, addressed to ministers, permanent secretaries, service chiefs, heads of agencies, and other senior public sector administrators, aims to correct the widespread misinterpretation of Public Service Rule 120243.

For years, many MDAs have treated the three-month notice period before retirement as an automatic leave, leading to the premature departure of experienced officers from active service. The Head of Service emphasized that the rule only requires retiring officers to give three months' notice, attend a one-month pre-retirement workshop, and use the remaining two months to finalize service records and pension documentation.

Retiring officers remain fully engaged in their official duties during this period unless they are attending approved workshops or have been granted leave under standard regulations. The directive seeks to standardize implementation across all government institutions, prevent manpower loss, and ensure that retiring officers continue contributing their expertise until their official exit dates.

This change is expected to affect thousands of federal civil servants approaching retirement each year, many of whom had been forced to stop reporting for duty once they submitted their retirement notices. The government believes the measure will improve service delivery and streamline pension processing by encouraging early documentation and record verification.

Nigeria's federal civil service retirement framework is governed by the Public Service Rules and the Pension Reform Act, with retirement occurring at age 60 or after 35 years of service. Inconsistent interpretations of the rules across MDAs had led to confusion, with many assuming the three-month period was a paid leave entitlement. The new circular reaffirms that the period is primarily for administrative preparation and notice, not a break from work.

All MDAs have been directed to ensure strict compliance, and permanent secretaries, directors-general, and chief executives must inform all staff of the correct policy. The clarification is part of broader government efforts to address delays in pension processing and improve record-keeping, which have long been challenges for retiring public servants. By requiring officers to remain on duty, the government aims to leverage their experience while they complete necessary paperwork, ultimately enhancing efficiency and accountability in the civil service





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Nigeria Civil Service Retirement Public Service Rules Government Directive

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