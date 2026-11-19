The Economic Management Team aligns Nigeria's budget with realistic revenue, rolls 2026 capital spending to 2027, and reports 4.43% GDP growth with a single annual cycle.

The Economic Management Team in Nigeria has officially agreed to transition to a single annual budget cycle, a structural shift designed to align national financial planning with more realistic revenue and financing assumptions. The Federal Ministry of Finance announced this strategic realignment in Abuja on Thursday, confirming that unspent capital spending from 2026 will be carried over into the 2027 fiscal year to ensure continuous project execution.

EMT Decisions on Budget and Spending

The plan emerged from a critical meeting of the Economic Management Team held in Abuja on Wednesday, which was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele. The ministry confirmed that the team reached a consensus to implement as much capital spending as possible within the 2026 calendar year, with any outstanding balances automatically rolled into 2027 to prevent budgetary inefficiencies and ensure seamless project continuity.

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Macroeconomic Indicators and Credit Upgrades

The ministry reported that the Nigerian economy demonstrated significant resilience, with real GDP growing by 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, while both headline and core inflation metrics continued to slow down. The October inflation reading was recorded at 14.06 per cent, a figure the ministry described as a six-year low, signaling improving price stability across key sectors. External reserves stood at approximately $55 billion, and the exchange rate remained stable and appreciating, reflecting broader macroeconomic corrections.

Sovereign Rating Revisions and Tax Reform

International credit agencies have further validated Nigeria's economic trajectory, with Moody's and Fitch revising the country's sovereign credit outlook from stable to positive in 2026. This upward revision followed S&P Global's upgrade of Nigeria's rating to 'B' from 'B-' in May, underscoring growing investor confidence in the nation's fiscal discipline. The Economic Management Team emphasized that discussions on the economy and credit ratings must be grounded in data and evidence, committing to publish finalised financial and economic information on the ministry's website before the end of the year.

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Food Security and Agricultural Stabilization

A key priority under a 90-day action plan approved by the National Economic Council and endorsed by the Federal Executive Council is food security and price stability for essential commodities. The team discussed concrete measures to stabilize the prices of staples such as cassava, yams, maize, and rice, which include strengthening farm-input delivery systems and reducing post-harvest losses. These interventions aim to improve the targeting of agricultural support and ensure that farmers can sustain production despite prevailing market challenges.

Energy Sector and Digital Infrastructure Plans

The Economic Management Team reviewed the national gas plan and the power sector's 90-day action plan, which targets a consistent grid distribution of about 5,500 megawatts in the near term. Work will continue on transmission capacity expansion, metering, and the protection of critical electricity infrastructure from vandalism and theft to ensure reliable power supply. Additionally, the team reviewed the draft National Development Plan 2026-2036, which is built around seven pillars including macroeconomic stability, energy, industrialisation, infrastructure, governance, security, and human capital development.

Stakeholder Participation and Future Outlook

Key ministers attended the high-level meeting, including Adegboyega Oyetola, Joseph Tegbe, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Abubakar Momoh, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, and Hannatu Musa Musawa, alongside Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo and Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite. The Central Bank of Nigeria's Deputy Governor (Economic Policy), Philip Ikeazor, also participated, along with Special Adviser to the President, Dr. Tope Fasua, and Engr. Omotola Odeyemi, reflecting a cross-governmental approach to economic management. The team received updates on the creative economy bill before the National Assembly and plans for a Presidential Council on Tourism, signaling a diversified approach to economic growth beyond traditional sectors.