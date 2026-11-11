Nigeria Emergency Number 112 Fails Live TV Test with APC Chieftain

APC chieftain Alwan Hassan faces embarrassment as Nigeria's emergency number 112 fails to connect during a live Channels Television demonstration hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

During a live broadcast on Tuesday night, a significant technical failure occurred when Nigeria's national emergency number, 112, repeatedly failed to connect. The incident took place on the Politics Today programme on Channels Television, where presenter Seun Okinbaloye attempted to demonstrate the functionality of the service. This failure directly contradicted assurances made by All Progressives Congress chieftain Alwan Hassan, who had claimed the system was fully operational and efficient.

Live Demonstration Collapse

Hassan, serving as a spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, had previously praised the emergency number as a key achievement of President Bola Tinubu's administration. He encouraged Okinbaloye to dial the number on air to prove its effectiveness to viewers. Despite Hassan's insistence that the system was working, Okinbaloye reported that the call would not go through, stating clearly that the number was not working. The presenter noted that other calls were connecting normally from the same location, suggesting the issue lay with the emergency service itself rather than general network connectivity.

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Stakeholder Defense and Counterarguments

In response to the failed connection, Hassan initially suggested that the problem might be related to network issues. He insisted that the emergency line was functional and attempted to dial the number himself several times to prove his point. However, Hassan also failed to get through. Okinbaloye pushed back against these explanations, pointing out that the failure was evident to all participants in the studio. Additionally, the presenter disclosed that numerous viewers were sending messages indicating they too could not reach the emergency number, further undermining Hassan's claims about the system's reliability.

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Operational Mechanics and Government Plans

Hassan defended the system by explaining its intended design, noting that emergency communication centres are supposed to respond immediately based on the caller's location. He stated that each state or location has a centre that receives calls and dispatches appropriate responders. According to Hassan, medical emergencies are referred to ambulance services while security incidents are forwarded to the nearest police station. He also mentioned that the government is developing a central dashboard system to help emergency centres identify callers' locations more accurately, though he admitted this feature is still under development.

Political Controversy and Timeline

The APC chieftain revealed that President Tinubu had directed that the Abuja emergency communication centre should not be officially launched until centres across the country were properly aligned. This explanation led Okinbaloye to question whether the initiative was another unfulfilled government promise. Hassan responded by asking for more time, stating that the party would fulfil its commitments eventually. This incident follows another controversy involving Hassan on October 22, 2026, where he alleged that some ministers pay billions of naira to secure appointments, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his statements and the administration's claims.