Nigeria Embraces Green Economy at Abuja Summit

A deliberative meeting in Abuja highlighted pathways for sustainable growth, emphasizing investment, trust building, and collaborative frameworks for climate‑resilient development

Nigeria Environment al Summit convened in Abuja from 17th to 18th June bringing together government officials, academicians, investors and civil society to chart a course for the country's green economy and climate‑responsive infrastructure.

The agenda centred on building resilient, population‑centric smart cities backed by coordinated climate action and robust environmental governance. Organisations such as the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Pet A Plant Foundation, Alternative Bank and Lafarge Africa supported the event, underlining the importance of a united approach that links policy, investment confidence and public trust for sustainable national progress.

Edwin Isotu‑Edeh of the Nigerian Environmental Summit Group highlighted that clean technology and renewable projects offer a wealth of opportunities that can help tackle youth unemployment and stimulate job creation. He called on investors to mobilise projected multi‑billion dollar capital flows and urged the state to create a favourable regulatory environment. He noted that Nigeria has the resources, expertise and motivation to contribute to global environmental progress while achieving domestic growth.

The summit's panel, titled Designing the cities of tomorrow, was chaired by Ronke Apata and featured economists, environmental regulators and private‑sector leaders. Samuel Steveson of the Central Bank spoke about the inevitability of trust and fiscal stability for attracting long‑term investment, while Christopher Beka of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency highlighted the agency's responsibility to enforce building safety and environmental compliance through rigorous assessment cycles.

Racheal Ezembakwe of Lafarge Africa underscored how safety can be integrated into project design, calling for technology‑driven risk evaluation and a culture that places people's wellbeing at the forefront of construction. Concluding the conference, participants pledged to pursue smart city initiatives that balance economic resilience with ecological stewardship. They agreed that the path forward will depend on cooperative frameworks that involve public, private and non‑profit actors.

The summit's award ceremony recognised individuals, businesses and states that have shown sustained commitment to environmental health and sustainable governance. As the nation moves toward a greener future, the clear message was that unified vision, transparent governance and proactive investment will be the keys to unlocking Nigeria's potential in a climate‑responsive era





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