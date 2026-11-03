Nigeria and all African players eliminated from Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic table tennis event

Nigeria's Matthew Kuti and Favour Ojo exited in the preliminary round, while Algeria's Tania Morice and Egypt's Abdelmalk Elsayed lost in the Round of 16, ending Africa's challenge.

Africa's search for a first Olympic table tennis medal continues after the continent's last two representatives were eliminated from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Tuesday, November 3.

Algeria's Tania Morice and Egypt's Abdelmalk Elsayed both lost in the Round of 16, ending the challenge of all 15 African players in the event. The pair had been the only two African players to reach the knockout rounds. Elsayed was beaten 4-0 by Japan's Ryuusei Kawakami in the men's singles. The game scores were 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 and 11-3, with the match lasting 22 minutes.

Also read Nigeria's Kuti and Ojo Face Early Defeats at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Morice Defeated in Women's Singles

Morice lost 4-1 to Hong Kong's Tsz Tung Su in the women's singles. She won the third game but could not hold off her opponent, going down 11-2, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3 and 11-4 in 28 minutes. Earlier, Nigeria's Matthew Kuti and Favour Ojo were eliminated after losing their respective final preliminary-round matches.

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Kuti, Nigeria's deputy captain, needed a victory over Italy's Francesco Travesan on Monday to secure a place in the men's singles knockout stage but suffered a 3-0 defeat to end his campaign. The loss came after the African Youth Cup champion revived his qualification hopes with a 3-1 victory over Tunisia's Youssef Aidli on Sunday, having earlier fallen 3-0 to Hong Kong's Li Ki Ho. Kuti finished his Group C campaign without enough victories to advance.

Ojo also bowed out after suffering her third defeat in the women's singles group stage. The Nigerian lost to her Hong Kong opponent on Monday, ending her hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds. The early exits mean Nigeria will no longer have representatives in the table tennis medal race at the Games, despite the country's hopes of making an impact through the two players. Thirteen of the 15 African representatives failed to get past the preliminary stage.

Multiple African Players Exit Early

In the men's competition, Algeria's Aylan Goudjil, Benin Republic's Ganiou Abdourahaman, Senegal's Amador Ferrer, Tunisia's Youssef Aidli and Uganda's Joseph Sebatindira were among those eliminated in the preliminary round. The women's event also witnessed several African exits, with Egypt's Yara Elbadawy, Ghana's Joanita Borteye, Madagascar's Tina Andriantahina, Senegal's Marieme Diallo, Tunisia's Ela Saidi and Uganda's Jemimah Nakawala failing to progress.

No African player has reached the singles quarter-finals at the Youth Olympic Games since Nigeria's Ojo Onaolapo did so at Singapore 2010. Onaolapo topped his group before losing 4-2 to Japan's Koki Niwa in the last eight. Onaolapo later became a key member of Nigeria's team that won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Africa's best results in table tennis at both the Youth Olympics and the senior Olympics remain quarter-final appearances.

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Nigeria's Quadri Aruna and Egypt's Omar Assar reached the last eight at the senior Games. Assar is the only African to do so at two consecutive Olympics. With Kuti and Ojo out of contention, Nigeria's attention will now shift to its remaining athletes competing in other sports at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.