Nigeria Electricity Generation Drops to 3,549MW Amid Liquidity Crisis

Power output falls to 3,549.02MW as unpaid bills disrupt gas supplies and dry season lowers hydro capacity, raising fears of prolonged blackouts in Nigeria.

Electricity generation in Nigeria fell sharply to 3,549.02 megawatts in November, marking a significant decline from the 3,849.60 megawatts recorded in August. This drop reverses a marginal rise seen earlier in the year, when supply had reached 3,823.66 megawatts in April, despite the presence of over 20 power generating companies. The stagnation in national output highlights a widening gap between installed capacity and actual delivery as the country transitions into the dry season.

Seasonal Shifts Expose Structural Deficits

Edu Okeke, the Managing Director of Azura Power Plant, emphasized that temporary improvements in power supply during the rainy season often create a misleading perception that Nigeria's energy challenges have been resolved. During wet months, higher water levels in dams allow hydroelectric plants to operate at peak efficiency, while cooler temperatures naturally reduce the demand for air conditioning. This dual effect masks the persistent underlying generation deficit that plagues the national grid.

Also read NNPC says gas network not responsible for drop in power generation

However, the dynamic shifts drastically when the dry season arrives. Falling water levels constrain hydropower generation, while rising temperatures increase the need for cooling, thereby driving up electricity demand. Okeke warned that this seasonal reversal exposes the inadequacy of the available supply, leading to a blame game among stakeholders when outages occur. He noted that relying on seasonal hydro boosts ignores the critical need to address financial and operational constraints affecting thermal generation.

Liquidity Crisis Disrupts Gas Supply Chain

The decline in generation is deeply rooted in a severe liquidity crisis within the power sector, which disrupts the gas-to-power value chain. The Federal Government has paid approximately N1.23 trillion out of over N4 trillion in legacy debts owed to power generators through bond issuances, with plans to clear the remaining balance in the coming year. Despite this massive financial intervention, the payment crisis affecting generation companies continues to worsen, with outstanding obligations increasing by more than N1.5 trillion annually.

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Data from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) reveals the scale of the default, showing that between January and April 2026, the government and the broader electricity market failed to pay generating companies approximately N491 billion for electricity supplied. This failure to compensate producers undermines their ability to maintain operations and invest in capacity expansion, creating a cycle of underperformance that affects the entire national grid.

Gas Disputes and Infrastructure Conflicts

The payment shortfall extends beyond power plants to gas suppliers, whose ability to sustain fuel deliveries is threatened by unsettled commercial obligations. Within the same four-month period leading to April 2026, gas suppliers were owed approximately N82 billion. The sector paid only N60 billion of the N142 billion cost of gas taken up during that timeframe, leaving a significant gap in the supply chain.

Tensions have also emerged regarding the root causes of reduced generation, particularly concerning gas availability versus transportation constraints. The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) identified inadequate gas supply to thermal power stations and reduced water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs as major factors limiting output. In contrast, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) disputed claims that its infrastructure was to blame. NNPC stated that the gas transportation network operated by its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), remained available and showed no evidence of transportation-related constraints.

NNPC further highlighted that its gas production volumes grew by approximately 10 percent year-to-date in 2026, attributing this increase to the Federal Government's gas development and monetization agenda. However, the company acknowledged the need for a comprehensive assessment of gas production, commercial supply arrangements, actual deliveries to individual power plants, generating-unit availability, and maintenance schedules to fully resolve the disputes.

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Consequences for Consumers and Market Stability

The friction between various actors in the power value chain has tangible consequences for everyday consumers, who face persistent outages and unreliable service. The disagreements over responsibility for supply failures, whether due to low water levels, unpaid bills, or infrastructure issues, delay effective solutions and exacerbate the crisis. As the dry season progresses, the risk of worsening generation constraints remains high unless the fundamental liquidity and operational issues are addressed.

The situation illustrates a fundamental weakness in the Nigerian electricity market, where insufficient payments across the value chain undermine the supply of fuel required to convert installed capacity into actual electricity. Even with available generating plants, the inability to settle commercial obligations threatens to deepen the energy shortfall. Stakeholders warn that without immediate structural reforms and reliable payment mechanisms, the country will struggle to sustain electricity supply, leaving citizens and businesses vulnerable to prolonged power disruptions.