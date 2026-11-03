Nigeria Electoral Disputes: APC Challenges Defections and INEC Omissions

The APC seeks court orders to block defectors from opposition parties in Niger State, while the NDC and PDP challenge INEC's candidate list omissions amid conflicting court rulings.

The All Progressives Congress has initiated legal proceedings in a federal court to prevent former party members from participating in upcoming elections under opposition banners in Niger State. This strategic move targets key gubernatorial hopefuls who defected after disputes with the ruling party, aiming to strip them of ballot eligibility for next year's contests. The application seeks to invalidate the nominations of prominent figures who have switched allegiances without formally resigning their initial party memberships.

APC Targets Defectors in Niger State

The primary legal challenge filed by the APC names the Independent National Electoral Commission alongside the Peoples Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party as defendants. Senior Advocates of Nigeria, led by Jacob Usman, represent the ruling party in this suit which also includes Senator Peter Jiya, NDC senatorial candidate Sadiq Rabiu, and ADC deputy governorship candidate Musa Mamman. The core allegation asserts that these politicians joined rival organizations while still holding active credentials with the APC.

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Among those specifically challenged are PDP governorship candidate Mohammed Nami and SDP governorship candidate Mohammed Ndarani. Both emerged as leading contenders for their new parties following internal friction during the APC's primary selection processes. The ruling party argues that allowing these individuals to run under different banners violates party integrity and electoral regulations governing membership transfers.

The court's preliminary hearing addressed whether membership register provisions automatically disqualify candidates who defect. The judge ruled that such administrative rules do not inherently invalidate a person's eligibility to run. However, the Federal High Court retains jurisdiction to determine if the specific allegations of improper defection justify the restrictive orders sought by the APC in this ongoing litigation.

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NDC Challenges Omission in Kano

A separate and urgent controversy has erupted in Kano State regarding the exclusion of NDC governorship candidate Aminu Gwarzo from the official electoral roster. The Independent National Electoral Commission published its list of candidates on October 10, omitting Gwarzo and his running mate Mustapha Kwankwaso from the official roll. This decision occurred despite the candidates having completed their party's internal nomination procedures.

Aminu Gwarzo has formally demanded an explanation from electoral officials, noting that a reported interim court order restraining the publication of candidates' names was allegedly issued on October 27. He questions how his name could have been removed prior to the date of this supposed judicial intervention. Gwarzo claims the proceedings against him began on October 17, though this specific filing date has not been independently verified by external observers.

The NDC candidate has accused officials linked to the Kano State Government and the APC of orchestrating his removal through political interference. He alleges that the legal actions were initiated without proper service of process to his legal team. The NDC intends to join the existing case to challenge the validity of any interim orders that may have been granted in secret or without due notification.

PDP Prepares Litigation in Ogun State

In Ogun State, the Peoples Democratic Party is mounting a similar legal defense after its governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu was left off the October 10 candidate list. The party's publicity secretary, Kayode Adebayo, confirmed that legal proceedings are being prepared for the coming week to compel the electoral commission to restore Adebutu's name. The PDP maintains that their candidate and his running mate satisfied all statutory requirements for nomination.

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This dispute mirrors the tensions seen in Kano, where public protests by party supporters have intensified. Former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has publicly condemned the exclusion of the NDC candidates, accusing political opponents of attempting to sideline the opposition through procedural manipulation. The lack of a clear public explanation from the electoral commission has fueled allegations of bias among opposition stakeholders.

Concurrently, the All Progressives Congress in Ogun is defending its own nominations against a lawsuit filed by its national secretary. This internal conflict adds another layer of complexity to the legal battles surrounding the upcoming elections. The convergence of these multiple lawsuits across different states highlights the intense friction within the political landscape as parties contest the validity of opposing nominations.

Implications for Electoral Integrity

The simultaneous legal challenges in Niger, Kano, and Ogun states present significant operational hurdles for the Independent National Electoral Commission. The commission has not provided a unified public statement addressing the discrepancies between the October 10 list and subsequent claims of court orders. Electoral integrity depends on transparent correspondence between the commission and political parties regarding these exclusions.

The Federal High Court's upcoming determinations on the APC's claims regarding party membership and defection will set a critical precedent for future electoral disputes. Whether the court finds that informal departures constitute a violation of electoral laws remains undecided. The outcomes in these concurrent cases will likely influence the composition of the ballot and the credibility of the election process across Nigeria.