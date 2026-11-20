Examining the transition of Nigeria's electoral leadership from British officials to Nigerian appointees like Sir Kofo Abayomi and Chief Eyo Ita, highlighting their impact on pre-independence elections.

During the critical period leading up to Nigeria's independence, the Electoral Commission of Nigeria operated under the direction of Mr. Wraith, whose tenure included the organization of the 1958 regional elections. These polls served as a vital precursor to the federal elections held on December 12, 1959. Mr. Wraith's leadership was instrumental in achieving widespread voter registration despite significant hurdles such as low literacy rates and the geographic isolation of rural communities. The subsequent federal election saw the Northern People's Congress secure 134 seats in the 312-member chamber, forming a coalition government with the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons.

Operational Challenges in 1958 and 1959 Polls

Mr. Wraith's commission addressed logistical issues by deploying polling stations in remote locations and training local staff, enabling the process to proceed without widespread disruption despite predictions of potential violence. Voter participation reached approximately 79.5%, reflecting effective mobilization efforts, though ethnic-based campaigning intensified regional rivalries. Success metrics included the acceptance of results by major parties, minimal reported irregularities in vote counting, and the establishment of a precedent for federal oversight of polls.

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The outcomes of these elections contributed to short-term political stability, paving the way for Nigeria's independence on October 1, 1960. However, persistent ethnic tensions, evident in the uneven regional vote distributions-such as the Northern People's Congress dominating the North while the Action Group prevailed in the West-foreshadowed future instability. This included the 1964 election crises that undermined the nascent democratic framework. Critics later noted that structural ethnic imbalances limited long-term cohesion, even as Wraith's role emphasized procedural integrity over partisan influence.

The Shift to Nigerian Leadership Under Abayomi

By 1963, there was agitation for a Nigerian to be appointed to head the body, with Nigerianisation becoming the key word. Alhaji Tafawa Balewa's friend, Dr. Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi, introduced his friend, Sir Kofo Abayomi, to replace Mr. Wraith. Dr. Majekodunmi was a pioneering obstetrician, gynaecologist, administrator, and politician who served as Federal Minister of Health from 1961 to 1966 and as Administrator of the Western Region in 1962. Sir Kofo Abayomi was appointed chairman of the electoral body as Mr. Wraith resigned his appointment in frustration and returned to England.

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Sir Kofo Abayomi was a doctor and politician born on 10 July 1896 in Lagos. He attended the UNA School and then, from 1909, the Wesleyan College in Lagos, where he became a pupil teacher. He later joined the civil service as a government dispenser in 1914. A few months later, when the First World War broke out, he worked as a dispenser with the Nigerians Forces which fought for the British in the Cameroons Campaign and was decorated for this service. In 1922, he went to Edinburgh University to study medicine, later specializing as an ophthalmologist after completing studies at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London.

Abayomi's Administrative Career and Electoral Tenure

Returning to Nigeria in 1930, Sir Abayomi combined private medical practice with politics. In 1938, he took over the presidency of the Nigeria Youth Movement, which he had joined on its foundation as the Lagos Youth Movement in 1933. Also in 1938, he was elected to the Legislative Council as an NYM member for Lagos, serving for two years before resigning in 1940 to go to Britain for further studies. He won the M.B. and Ch.B. of Edinburgh in 1928 and the M.D. in 1936.

In 1958, Sir Kofoworola Adekunle Abayomi was appointed chairman of the Lagos Executive Development Board, which had authority to demolish unsanitary buildings and undertake town planning schemes. The board was also involved in freehold housing and estate development in Surulere, North East and South West Ikoyi reclamation schemes, and up to one thousand acres reclaimed in Victoria Island. Sir Abayomi became the first Nigerian Chairman of the Board of the University College Hospital, Ibadan in 1958, a position he held until 1965.

Resignation of Abayomi and Appointment of Chief Esua

By 1964, at the age of 68, it became clearer that Abayomi was too old to function as the chairman of the electoral body. He spent less than a year in office but conducted the Mid-West House of Assembly election in 1964. He too resigned in frustration. The Electoral Body at that time, led by the then Prime Minister Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, replaced him with Chief Eyo Ita Esua.

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Chief Eyo Ita Esua was a school master and a founder member of the Nigeria Union of Teachers. He was the first full-time general secretary of the union from 1943 until his retirement in 1964. His appointment marked the continued shift towards Nigerian administration of the country's electoral processes during the turbulent transition to full self-governance.