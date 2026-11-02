Nigeria Ebola Outbreak: 62 Contacts Monitored Until November 13

Nigeria monitors 62 contacts after confirming an imported Ebola case on October 20, 2026. The NCDC reports all follow-ups will be completed by November 13.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that monitoring of sixty-two individuals exposed to the virus is scheduled to conclude by November 13, 2026. This timeline follows the confirmation of the first imported Ebola case in the country on October 20, 2026. The index patient was a woman who traveled to Nigeria from Uganda and tested positive for the Bundibugyo virus variant.

Tracking Contacts And Monitoring Timelines

Authorities identified sixty-two close contacts following laboratory detection of the virus in the traveler. The agency noted that these individuals are undergoing active surveillance with completion dates ranging from October 31 to November 13. While specific breakdowns for each contact were not provided, the final date marks the end of the mandatory observation period for the current cohort.

Also read NCDC identifies two suspected Ebola cases in north-east Nigeria

Contact tracing teams remain active as they continue to map additional connections related to the confirmed case. The health ministry has trained extra tracers to strengthen the surveillance network and ensure no potential exposure goes unnoticed. Plans are also in place to assess any newly identified individuals for possible evacuation to quarantine facilities if necessary.

Laboratory Testing And Genetic Sequencing

Diagnostic laboratories have processed eighteen samples since the outbreak was officially announced. One sample returned a positive result, which corresponds to the index case, while seventeen samples tested negative. These negative results include fifteen samples collected from identified contacts and two from suspected cases under investigation.

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Phylogenetic sequencing was conducted by the National Reference Laboratory in collaboration with the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases. This genetic analysis helps confirm the specific strain and aids in understanding the transmission dynamics of the virus within the region.

National Coordination And Incident Management

The National Incident Management System has been activated under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. A high-level stakeholder meeting was held to enhance coordination, resource mobilization, and accountability across partner agencies involved in the response effort.

The finalized Incident Action Plan outlines prioritized activities across various thematic areas to manage the crisis effectively. Standard operating procedures for sample reception, molecular detection, and genomic sequencing have been validated to ensure consistent and accurate diagnostic processes throughout the national network.

Future Preparedness And Treatment Facilities

Testing capacity is set to expand in Lagos to support ongoing surveillance efforts. The agency plans to pre-position additional reagents and commodities across laboratories to maintain uninterrupted testing services. Diagnostic records and genomic sequencing reports will be shared regularly to keep stakeholders informed about the evolving situation.

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Efforts are underway to review guidelines on self-quarantine, self-care kits, and the Ebola call protocol. An Ebola disease dashboard will be developed on the Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System to improve contact management efficiency. The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital has been engaged to serve as a designated isolation and treatment center.