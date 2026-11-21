Pharmaceutical leaders in Nigeria warn that structural economic barriers make the 2030 goal of producing 70 percent of essential medicines domestically unattainable without significant reform.

Pharmacists and pharmaceutical manufacturers in Nigeria have declared that the national objective of producing seventy percent of essential medicines locally by 2030 is highly improbable under current economic conditions. These industry experts emphasize that achieving this ambitious health security target requires a fundamentally stable business environment, uninterrupted energy supplies, and reliable access to affordable raw materials to compete effectively with imported drugs.

Structural Hurdles to Drug Production Goals

Ayuba Tanko, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, stated that the realities of the current manufacturing landscape render the 2030 deadline extremely challenging to meet. While he acknowledged that local drug manufacturing is a desirable and necessary national ambition, he cautioned that ambition without profound structural reform risks becoming another policy declaration disconnected from measurable industrial capacity. The country possesses the required market size, population base, professional talent, and some established manufacturing firms to support a robust domestic industry.

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However, Tanko noted that the structural conditions necessary to make manufacturing competitive and sustainable have not been adequately addressed. The industry continues to struggle with high energy costs, foreign exchange volatility, expensive financing options, inadequate infrastructure, and inconsistent policy implementation. These factors collectively undermine the ability of local firms to expand production volumes and maintain price competitiveness against foreign competitors.

Government Initiatives and Import Dependence Statistics

The conversation regarding local production intensity was highlighted by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, during a February 2026 conference organized by the Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria in Lagos. Speaking on the theme of reimagining health security and economic sovereignty, Sanusi revealed that seventy percent of the drugs consumed by Nigerians are imported from other nations. He further specified that eighty percent of these imported pharmaceuticals originate from India, underscoring a heavy reliance on a single foreign source for critical healthcare supplies.

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In response to this dependency, President Bola Tinubu signed an executive order in June 2024 to eliminate zero tariffs, excise duties, and value-added tax on imported pharmaceutical products and inputs. The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, confirmed that this order aims to increase local production of healthcare products by removing financial barriers. This initiative is a key component of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain, which was approved in October 2023 to boost domestic manufacturing.

Distinction Between Formulation and Sovereignty

The Pharmaceutical Value Activation Committee, or PVAC, was established to strengthen coordination across institutions and accelerate value chain transformation. While the executive order provides direct incentives for the local manufacturing of medicines, syringes, rapid diagnostic test kits, and pharmaceutical inputs, experts argue that these measures are insufficient without addressing deeper supply chain vulnerabilities. Nigeria remains heavily dependent on imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, excipients, specialized machinery, packaging materials, and other critical production inputs.

Tanko explained that it is crucial to distinguish between manufacturing finished pharmaceutical formulations locally and achieving genuine pharmaceutical self-sufficiency. A country can manufacture tablets, capsules, and syrups domestically while importing almost all the critical ingredients required to produce them. This represents a level of industrial development, but it does not amount to complete pharmaceutical sovereignty or true economic independence in the health sector.

Global Health Perspectives and Next Steps

Dr. Pavel Ursu, the Country Representative for the World Health Organization in Nigeria, emphasized the urgent need to reduce dependence on imported medicines and build a resilient pharmaceutical sector capable of safeguarding national health security. His remarks were delivered by Dr. Akinola Fatiregun, the Coordinator for WHO Lagos State, during the Academy's 2026 Annual General Meeting and Investiture of New Fellows. The World Health Organization supports the goal of Nigeria producing seventy percent of its medicines locally by 2030 as a vital step toward global health equity.

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Despite these international endorsements and federal government incentives, stakeholders agree that immediate structural reforms are required to bridge the gap between policy aspirations and industrial reality. The path to achieving the 2030 target involves not just financial incentives, but also comprehensive upgrades to energy infrastructure, foreign exchange stability mechanisms, and local capacity building for raw material production. Without these changes, the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector will likely remain vulnerable to external supply shocks and price fluctuations in global markets.