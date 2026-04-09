Nigeria Downplays US Embassy Personnel Departure Advisory, Asserts Stability

The Nigerian government, led by Bola Tinubu, responds to the US advisory authorizing the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Abuja, describing the move as precautionary and asserting the country's stability. The government highlights ongoing security improvements, economic reforms, and its openness to international engagement.

The Federal Government, under the leadership of Bola Tinubu, has responded to the recent advisory from the United States authorizing the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Abuja. The government's official stance is that the US decision is primarily a precautionary measure, based on internal protocols within the US government. This response was articulated in a statement released on Thursday, aiming to reassure both the Nigeria n populace and the international community.

The government emphasized that public institutions throughout the country continue to function at full capacity, maintaining essential services and operations without interruption. Furthermore, the statement highlighted that governance processes, economic activities, and the daily lives of citizens have not been disrupted, indicating a sense of normalcy and stability across the nation. The Federal Government's communication underscores its commitment to projecting an image of resilience and maintaining confidence in the country's security apparatus.\The statement specifically pointed to discernible progress in security operations across various regions of Nigeria. These improvements, the government asserted, are a direct result of coordinated military actions, intelligence-driven initiatives, and enhanced collaboration among different security agencies. The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, provided additional context, emphasizing that the US decision should not be interpreted as a reflection of the overall security landscape in Nigeria. While acknowledging the existence of isolated security challenges in certain areas, the Minister reiterated that there is no widespread breakdown of law and order. He emphasized that the vast majority of the country remains stable and secure. Minister Idris further elaborated on the government's efforts, stating that Nigerian security agencies are actively engaged in the crucial task of safeguarding lives and property. He presented evidence suggesting that the results of these efforts are increasingly visible, reinforcing the government's narrative of ongoing improvement. The Minister also took the opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s openness to business, travel, and investment, stressing that the current economic reforms are playing a significant role in boosting investor confidence and enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation. He noted that international partners and investors continue to engage actively with Nigeria, underscoring the country's attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment and collaboration. The government, while acknowledging the right of other nations to issue travel advisories based on their own assessments, encouraged international partners to maintain continuous dialogue with Nigerian authorities.\In conclusion, the Federal Government reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to sustaining improvements in security and offered assurances to both Nigerian citizens and the international community. The government’s central message is that Nigeria continues to be a safe and welcoming destination for all. This response is a carefully constructed effort to mitigate any potential negative impacts of the US advisory, ensuring continued confidence in the nation's stability and prospects. The government’s proactive communication strategy aims to maintain investor confidence, encourage continued international engagement, and reassure the Nigerian public about the government’s commitment to security and progress. The narrative focuses on the ongoing efforts of security agencies, the effectiveness of economic reforms, and Nigeria’s openness to the world, thereby aiming to project a strong and positive image of the country. The response also indirectly seeks to convey that while the US advisory is acknowledged, it is not seen as an accurate reflection of the current situation on the ground. The government’s strategy demonstrates an understanding of the importance of managing perceptions and maintaining a positive global image, which is vital for attracting investment, fostering international partnerships, and ensuring the continued progress of Nigeria





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria US Advisory Security Government Stability Economy International Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian economy recovers, but poverty remains a threatPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

US orders embassy staff to leave Nigeria, lists 23 states as no go areaThe United States Department of State has authorised the departure of non-emergency government personnel and their families from its embassy in Abuja, citing a worsening security situation across Nigeria.

Read more »

US Orders Embassy Staff Evacuation from Nigeria, Issues Travel AdvisoryThe United States Department of State has ordered the immediate evacuation of non-emergency staff and their families from the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, and issued a travel advisory urging citizens to reconsider travel plans to Nigeria due to rising crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and unreliable healthcare. The advisory specifically highlighted dangerous states and outlined the prevalence of various threats including violent crime and kidnapping for ransom.

Read more »

US Authorizes Departure from Abuja Embassy Amidst Worsening Security in NigeriaThe US State Department has authorized non-emergency personnel and their families to leave the US embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, due to the deteriorating security situation. Several states, including Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba, have been added to the 'Do not travel' list due to rising terrorism, crime, and kidnapping. Recent attacks, such as the one in Jos North resulting in over 20 deaths, highlight the escalating violence. Nigeria experienced the largest increase in fatalities last year, primarily attributed to ISWAP and Boko Haram.

Read more »

The last cash-out: Why Nigeria is blowing its winning ticket, By Tobi OluwatolaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Insecurity: US orders non-emergency staff to leave embassy in NigeriaThe United States Department of State has directed non-essential staff and family members to depart the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, citing worsening security conditions across Nigeria.

Read more »