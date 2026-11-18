The Nigerian government destroys 1000 recovered weapons at Abuja camp to prevent re-circulation, as NSA Nuhu Ribadu stresses multi-agency security strategies.

The Nigerian Federal government conducted a major destruction exercise at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Giri, Abuja, on Wednesday to permanently eliminate approximately 1,000 illicit firearms from public circulation. This action is part of broader national efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons and prevent recovered arms from re-entering criminal networks.

Core Details Of The Destruction Exercise

The National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) facilitated the disposal of the weapons through a combined process of burning and subsequent smelting. This method ensures that the firearms are physically destroyed and cannot be salvaged or reassembled for illicit use.

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The Centre disclosed the details of this operation in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday. The specific location of the exercise was the military facility in Giri, Abuja, which serves as a central hub for handling security-related materials and operations.

Nuhu Ribadu Highlights Security Threats

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu attended the exercise and emphasized that illicit weapons continue to fuel terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal conflicts across the country. He stressed the importance of properly documenting and accounting for all recovered weapons before their destruction to prevent any diversion back into criminal circulation.

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Ribadu reaffirmed the Federal government's commitment to an intelligence-led, multi-agency approach to tackling insecurity. This strategy includes strengthening border security, disrupting criminal financing networks, and deepening international cooperation to address the root causes of armed violence.

NCCSALW Recovery Statistics And Contributions

Johnson Kokumo, the Director General of the NCCSALW and a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, stated that the Centre has recovered 22,377 illicitly acquired, obsolete, decommissioned, and unserviceable weapons since its establishment. He credited the Nigeria Police Force with accounting for 11,907 automatic firearms and locally fabricated weapons that were destroyed under this programme.

Kokumo also acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Armed Forces, State Security Service (SSS), Nigeria Customs Service, and other security agencies to the overall weapons recovery efforts. The destruction programme is designed to ensure that all recovered firearms are permanently removed from the weapons market through rigorous diversion prevention channels.

Impact On National Security And Future Steps

The destruction exercise occurs amid persistent security challenges involving armed groups and criminal networks across Nigeria. These include insurgency in the North-east, banditry and mass kidnappings in the North-west and parts of the North-central region, as well as communal violence in several other states.

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The proliferation of small arms and light weapons remains a major concern for Nigerian security authorities, with illicit firearms frequently recovered during military and police operations against insurgents, bandits, and other armed criminal groups. The NCCSALW was established under the Office of the National Security Adviser to coordinate these national control efforts.

Ribadu highlighted the Centre's engagement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify external sponsors and funding sources behind illicit arms trafficking. This diplomatic engagement aims to cut off the financial and supply chains that sustain the illegal arms trade within the region.