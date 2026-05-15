Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Files Suit Against Wema Bank Over Banana Island Properties

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) filed two lawsuits against Wema Bank seeking the recovery of disputed Banana Island properties worth N125.38 billion ($335 million). The action forms part of efforts to recover assets linked to the defunct bank whose license was revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in January. Wema Bank, on the other hand, blames delinquent indebtedness as the cause for the turnover of the properties. With the cases now in court, it gains significance in determining the right of the properties and former bank's owing N1.2 billion.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Wema Bank have found themselves involved in a fresh financial controversy. NDIC has filed two lawsuits against Wema Bank seeking the recovery of allegedly stolen Banana Island properties worth N125.38 billion ($335 million).

These actions are based on the Failed Banks (Recovery of Debts) and Financial Malpractices in Banks Act. NDIC claims that the properties, which belong to dissolved company Gulf Bank, were acquired through companies linked to another defunct bank, Gulf Bank, before its collapse.

On the other hand, Wema Bank argues that the properties were taken over due to N1.2 billion in delinquent debt of Gulf Bank's previous management. Wema Bank's perspective highlights the difficulty the bank is facing in navigating this controversy. With the case raising questions about Gulf Bank's management and the authenticity of its claims, the situation has elicited mixed reactions from bank customers.

Uju Ogunbunka, President of the Bank Customers' Association of Nigeria, said it was uncertain at the time of filing the report how this controversy would impact its members. The action by NDIC is yet another attempt by the Deposit Insurance Corporation to recover assets tied to failed banks declared defunct due to mismanagement





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Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Wema Bank Banana Island Properties Failed Banks (Recovery Of Debts) And Financial N1.2 Billion Gulf Bank Central Bank Of Nigeria CBN

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