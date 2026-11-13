Nigeria Deploys Mobile Enrolment Unit in Spain to Ease Passport Services for Nigerians

The Nigeria Immigration Service has deployed a Mobile Enrolment Unit to the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid to make passport enrolment easier for Nigerians living far from the Spanish capital. Ambassador Okezie Victor Ikpeazu received the equipment and commended the NIS Comptroller-General for approving it.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has deployed a Mobile Enrolment Unit (MEU) to the Nigerian Embassy in Spain to make passport enrolment easier for Nigerians living outside Madrid.

The unit was formally handed over at the embassy on Friday, November 13, 2026. It means Nigerians in provinces far from the Spanish capital will no longer need to travel long distances to apply for passports. The Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, received the mobile enrolment equipment from the Head of the Immigration Section at the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Mr Ayotunde Adigun. The handover took place alongside other embassy officials.

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Ambassador Praises NIS Comptroller General

Ikpeazu commended the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Kemi Nandap, for approving the deployment. Ikpeazu described the initiative as a practical and citizen-centred intervention. He said it would significantly ease the enrolment process for Nigerian passport applicants residing in provinces far from Madrid. He added that it would reduce the burden of long-distance travel for applicants.

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The ambassador said the unit would save time and resources for applicants. It would also bring essential consular services closer to Nigerians living across Spain. He thanked Nandap and the leadership of the immigration service for responding to the needs of Nigerians in the diaspora. Ikpeazu reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to improving the accessibility and efficiency of consular services.

He said the embassy would continue to pursue measures aimed at improving service delivery for all Nigerians within its jurisdiction. He also stressed the importance of efficient and quality consular services. The ambassador urged eligible passport applicants to take full advantage of the facility once the operational schedules are announced. He assured Nigerians in Spain that the embassy would continue working to make consular processes more accessible to the community.

Mobile Unit Benefits Remote Nigerians

The deployment is expected to benefit Nigerians who previously had to travel to Madrid for enrolment. The statement was issued by the Embassy on Friday. It noted that the MEU would bring passport services closer to Nigerians across Spain. The initiative follows calls for better consular access for Nigerians living in remote parts of the country.

The NIS approval was conveyed by Comptroller-General Kemi Nandap. The embassy praised her leadership for responding promptly to the needs of the Nigerian community. The mobile unit is part of efforts to improve service delivery and reduce the stress of passport application for diaspora Nigerians.