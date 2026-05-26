Nigeria Deploys 56,000 Security Forces to Protect Eid‑el‑Kabir Celebrations

The National Headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has mobilised more than fifty‑six thousand personnel across the country in a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of citizens, state and federal assets, and critical national infrastructure during the Eid‑el‑Kabir festivities. The plan includes special tactical squads and rapid response units, coordinated across national and state command structures, while urging the public to report potential threats. The operation underscores Nigeria’s commitment to preventing security breaches and maintaining public peace during the holiday period.

Nigeria ’s Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC ) has announced the deployment of over 56,000 trained personnel to ensure that the upcoming Eid‑el‑Kabir celebrations proceed without any security incidents.

Assistant Commandant and National Public Relations Officer Babawale Afolabi disclosed the decision at a press briefing held on Tuesday, saying the massive mobilisation is aimed at protecting lives, property, and critical national assets and infrastructure from unrest or targeted attacks. The deployment was directed by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who has swept the country with a reinforced force of operational vehicles, ambulances, boats, and K9 units to guarantee a rapid response to any emergencies that may occur during the holidays.

In order to counter potential security breaches, the Commandant General has placed specialized tactical squads on high alert. The Mining Marshals, the Special Intelligence Squad, the crack squad, the female special force, and the rapid response squad will all be involved in the daily operations from dusk until dawn during the Eid period. The NSCDC also issued a statement that a strict supervisory framework has been activated.

Zonal command centres have been tasked to directly supervise all of the assets within their purview and coordinate closely with State Commandants, while State Commandants will ensure compliance with operational order by actively monitoring Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and Outpost Heads. This approach has allowed a smooth flow of information across the entire chain of command and has helped staff at all levels to deploy resources and respond to potential incidents quickly.

The NSCDC reiterated its commitment to working in close cooperation with the nation’s sister agencies, and also stated that civilians should be an active partner in the security plan: citizens are urged to provide timely and actionable intelligence on any potential threats and be on the lookout for events that might threaten public safety. At the same time, the corps issued a stern warning to individuals or groups who may want to sabotage or vandalise public infrastructure during the festive period to desist.

The statement concluded that the NSCDC will not hesitate to arrest or prosecute anyone who disrupts public peace during these celebrations, while ensuring that each person’s safety remains a priority and strict collaborative measures are in place to maintain stability, security and frequent communication through routine updates. This is not the first time that a mass deployment has been undertaken during festival times.

Nigeria’s security forces have previously stepped up measures for Christmas, New Year’s, and other national holidays to prevent large‑scale disruptions, sabotage or even mass casualties. This time the deployment is a new scale of force, with more than 60,000 trained and armed civil defence personnel, equipping them with the latest intelligence, surveillance and rapid response capabilities to manage any outbreaks.

As the holiday approaches, the NSCDC remains committed to reducing risks, fostering community trust, and maintaining peace so that the nation can celebrate Eid‑el‑Kabir in safety and unity





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Nigeria NSCDC Eid‑El‑Kabir Security Deployment Public Safety

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