Nigerian High Commission rejects South African claims that Femi Fani-Kayode was reprimanded for social media remarks, calling the meeting cordial.

The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria has officially contradicted South Africa n government assertions that High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode was formally reprimanded for his recent public statements. A statement released on Tuesday clarified that no warning or censure was issued to the diplomat during his meeting with South Africa n officials, directly refuting Pretoria's characterization of the interaction.

Denial of Diplomatic Reprimand

The Nigerian diplomatic mission explicitly stated that Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode was neither reprimanded nor issued any warning during his engagement with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO). The commission described the encounter as a cordial and constructive diplomatic exchange, emphasizing that both parties reaffirmed their commitment to upholding diplomatic protocols and mutual respect.

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This denial stands in stark contrast to reports emerging from Pretoria, which claimed that the Nigerian envoy was summoned and cautioned for violating established diplomatic conventions. The Nigerian High Commission insisted that the meeting served as an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual concern, thereby maintaining the integrity of the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Dispute Over Meeting Conduct

The disagreement stems from conflicting accounts of a meeting held over the weekend between High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode and Zane Dangor, the chairman of DIRCO. The South African department characterized the interaction as a formal demarche, alleging that Mr. Fani-Kayode was questioned for his public remarks and for bypassing official channels in his diplomatic communications.

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According to the South African perspective, Mr. Dangor conveyed deep concerns regarding events following the presentation of the High Commissioner's Letters of Credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pretoria highlighted Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which mandates that diplomatic agents conduct official business with host countries through the ministry of foreign affairs, and stressed that all official communication should proceed through established diplomatic channels including DIRCO.

However, the Nigerian High Commission rejected this narrative, asserting that the discussion was primarily focused on recent developments in Nigeria-South Africa relations. The commission noted that Mr. Fani-Kayode expressed his displeasure regarding the handling of the controversy by South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, and received assurances from the DIRCO chairman that these concerns would be appropriately addressed.

Origins of the Bilateral Tension

The diplomatic friction originated after Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode utilized his social media platform to accuse the South African presidency of deliberately cutting off the live stream during his speech. This incident occurred at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, where he was presenting his credentials to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the meeting, the Nigerian envoy made it clear that Nigeria's patience is wearing thin regarding the persistent challenges facing its citizens in South Africa. He emphasized that the safety, dignity, and protection of Nigerians must not be taken for granted, bringing the plight of the diaspora community into the forefront of diplomatic discussions.

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Path Forward for Bilateral Relations

Despite the discord over protocol and communication channels, the Nigerian High Commission concluded that mutual concerns were successfully discussed with the aim of strengthening ties. The mission expressed hope to build on the outcome of the meeting and further solidify the relationship, which they describe as being founded on mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation.

Both parties appear intent on managing the fallout from the social media controversy while navigating the complex diplomatic landscape. The resolution of this incident will likely hinge on adherence to established diplomatic norms and the ongoing protection of Nigerian interests abroad, as both governments seek to stabilize their bilateral engagement moving forward.