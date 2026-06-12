Nigeria Denies LPG Export Claims Amid Rising Prices and Supply Shortages

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources has denied allegations that locally produced cooking gas is being exported, insisting a ban on LPG exports remains in force. The denial follows retailer concerns about supply shortages and high prices, which they attribute to limited availability and alleged exports. The government maintains the ban is enforced, but retailers report excruciating difficulty accessing product. A new Seplat facility promises supply relief by July. Meanwhile, the gas minister stresses the need to translate Nigeria's gas abundance into accessibility through improved distribution and infrastructure.

An official with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources has denied claims that locally produced cooking gas is being exported in foreign currency at the expense of domestic consumers.

The official insisted that a ban on Liquefied Petroleum Gas exports remains in force despite rising prices and supply concerns across the country. This clarification followed concerns from cooking gas retailers that some locally produced LPG was being sold to West African buyers because it was more profitable than supplying the domestic market. Retailers had alleged that the persistent scarcity and high prices of cooking gas were being worsened by limited product availability and alleged exports by a local refinery.

The spokesman for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Louis Ibah, dismissed the claim. He said the Federal Government's restriction on LPG exports remains in place and is being enforced by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

"The ban on exports of LPG announced by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, is still in place to stabilise prices and is strictly enforced by the NMDPRA," Ibah told The PUNCH on Thursday. Ibah emphasized that none of the local producers is allowed to export cooking gas, saying all resources are focused on making the product available for Nigerians.

"It's important to note that none of our producers are currently exporting the LPG meant for cooking in Nigeria, so all resources are focused on meeting our local needs," he stated. The government's position comes as concerns mount over soaring cooking gas prices and supply shortages across several parts of the country. Retailers and consumers have reported difficulties accessing supplies, while prices have continued to rise.

Describing the situation, Olarinoye, head of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers Association, said access to products had become increasingly difficult in recent weeks.

"Getting the product has been excruciatingly difficult, and it is not readily available. Out of every 10 plants, only one or two would have products to sell to our members. Many of them, especially those situated in relatively residential areas, prefer to sell directly to end-users, while a few are still selling to retailers," he noted. He warned that prices were unlikely to decline in the immediate term unless there was an intervention.

"The high price may remain the way it is until the situation changes positively," the LPGAR boss commented. Olarinoye called on the Federal Government to create incentives that would encourage more investors to enter the LPG market and boost local supply. A source at the NMDPRA said the regulator was working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other stakeholders to improve product availability.

"The regulator is collaborating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other key stakeholders to further boost LPG availability in the local market," the source said. It was also learned that a new Seplat gas facility is expected to begin LPG supply to the domestic market by July.

"This means we can expect a significant improvement in supply," the source added. These concerns arise as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, called for stronger efforts to improve domestic gas distribution and utilization across the country. Speaking at the Association of Local Distributors of Gas Business Forum 2026 in Abuja, Ekpo said Nigeria's vast gas reserves would remain economically insignificant unless they are translated into accessible energy for households, industries, and businesses.

Represented by the Director, Midstream and Downstream, Mrs Ikenma Irene, the minister delivered a keynote address titled, 'From Gas Abundance to Gas Access: Reassessing Nigeria's Gas Distribution Imperatives'. He noted that Nigeria holds more than 209 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves but said the country's development would depend on how effectively those resources are utilized.

"Nigeria's development will not be measured by the volume of gas beneath our soil but by the extent to which that gas powers industries, supports households, creates jobs, and fuels sustainable economic growth," the minister stated. According to him, infrastructure gaps, weak distribution networks, and limited market penetration remain major obstacles to increased domestic gas utilization.

Ekpo reiterated the Federal Government's commitment under President Bola Tinubu to accelerate domestic gas development through the Decade of Gas initiative and highlighted reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 aimed at improving investor confidence and encouraging private sector participation.

"Nigeria must now move decisively from gas abundance to gas accessibility. The success of this vision requires policy consistency, strong institutions, strategic investments, infrastructure expansion, security collaboration, and sustainable stakeholder partnerships," he said





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LPG Cooking Gas Export Ban Nigeria NMDPRA Supply Shortage Price Increase Gas Distribution Domestic Market Seplat

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