The National Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Cleopas Zuwoghe, has called on Nigerian citizens to participate in the democratic process and support the vision the NDC believes in. The party has just concluded its primary election across the country and is about to declare its presidential candidate for next year's general election.

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress , NDC, Cleopas Zuwoghe , says the party is presenting itself as an alternative for dissatisfied Nigerians. Zuwoghe made the remark on Saturday at the party's Special Convention currently taking place in Abuja.

He called on Nigerian citizens to participate in the democratic process and support the vision the NDC believes in. The party has just concluded its primary election across the country and is about to declare its presidential candidate for next year's general election. Zuwoghe emphasized that the party acknowledges its imperfections but is sincere in its efforts to do the right thing.

He appealed to Nigerians to join the party and participate in the democratic process, citing the shared disappointment and denial of basic necessities of life as citizens. Zuwoghe's appeal was made during the Special Convention, which is a crucial step in the party's preparations for the upcoming general election. The NDC is seeking to capitalize on the dissatisfaction among Nigerians and present itself as a viable alternative to the existing parties.

The party's efforts to build a strong support base and declare its presidential candidate are expected to be closely watched by political observers and citizens alike. The NDC's Special Convention is a significant event in the party's calendar, and Zuwoghe's remarks are seen as a key moment in the party's campaign to win the hearts and minds of Nigerians.

The party's focus on building a strong support base and presenting itself as a viable alternative to the existing parties is likely to be a major theme in the upcoming general election. The NDC's efforts to capitalize on the dissatisfaction among Nigerians and present itself as a strong alternative are expected to be closely watched by political observers and citizens alike.

The party's Special Convention is a crucial step in its preparations for the upcoming general election, and Zuwoghe's remarks are seen as a key moment in the party's campaign to win the hearts and minds of Nigerians. The NDC's focus on building a strong support base and presenting itself as a viable alternative to the existing parties is likely to be a major theme in the upcoming general election.

The party's efforts to capitalize on the dissatisfaction among Nigerians and present itself as a strong alternative are expected to be closely watched by political observers and citizens alike





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