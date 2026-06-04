Nigeria Democratic Congress NEC Ratifies Outcome of Nationwide Primary Elections

The National Executive Committee of the Nigeria Democratic Congress has ratified and endorsed the outcome of the party's nationwide primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The National Executive Committee of the Nigeria Democratic Congress has ratified and endorsed the outcome of the party's nationwide primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections .

The decision was reached at the party's second NEC meeting, attended by the NDC presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, his running mate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, members of the National Working Committee, state chairmen, party leaders, and stakeholders from across the country. The NEC reviewed the party's progress, assessed the conduct of the recently concluded primaries, and outlined strategies for strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

He acknowledged that challenges and disagreements were recorded in some locations during the primaries but said the party remained committed to internal democracy, transparency, fairness, and inclusion. The NEC resolved to intensify reconciliation, consultation, and stakeholder engagement efforts nationwide and urged all aspirants and party members to remain actively involved in building the party.

The NEC commended the electoral committees, screening and appeal panels, party officials, volunteers, aspirants, candidates, and supporters for their dedication in ensuring the successful conduct of the exercise. The NEC described the party's achievements within a short period as remarkable. The party's second NEC meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the NDC presidential candidate, his running mate, and state chairmen.

The NEC meeting aimed to review the party's progress, assess the conduct of the primaries, and outline strategies for strengthening the party. The NEC also acknowledged the challenges and disagreements recorded during the primaries but emphasized the party's commitment to internal democracy, transparency, fairness, and inclusion. The NEC urged all aspirants and party members to remain actively involved in building the party and to intensify reconciliation, consultation, and stakeholder engagement efforts nationwide





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Nigeria Democratic Congress National Executive Committee Primary Elections 2027 General Elections

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