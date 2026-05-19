Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Clears Peter Obi as Solo Presidential Aspirant Ahead of Primaries

The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially cleared former governor of Anambra Peter Obi as its sole presidential aspirant ahead of its upcoming primaries. Obi was screened by the national screening committee headed by Sam Egwu, former minister of education. In his official statement, Egwu confirmed Obi's satisfactory performance and his compliance with all the constitutional and electoral requirements. Obi has collected the Party's presidential nomination and expression of interest forms, and the deadline to collect forms from all categories of aspirants has been extended to May 24.

The national screening committee of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially cleared former governor of Anambra Peter Obi as the party's only presidential aspirant ahead of its forthcoming primaries.

Obi appeared at the party's national secretariat in Abuja at about 6:45pm on Tuesday, accompanied by Victor Umeh, senator representing Anambra central. The screening committee, headed by Sam Egwu, former minister of education, was satisfied with Obi's performance and stated that he answered all questions correctly. Egwu presented an official clearance letter to Obi with the party's official nomination form numbered 001.

Obi picked the NDC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms on Sunday, May 17, the initial deadline set by the party. The deadline to collect presidential nomination forms for all categories of aspirants was May 24 to enable more aspirants to pick forms. The return of completed nomination forms for all screened and cleared aspirants would commence on Wednesday, May 20, and close on May 26





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Nigeria Democratic Congress Peter Obi Election Presidential Screening Commitee Edeline Samuel Egwu Umeh

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