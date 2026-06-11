Nigeria Democratic Congress Leader Sympathizes with Aspirants Over Primaries Irregularities

Seriake Dickson, the National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has expressed sympathy with aspirants who participated in the party's recently concluded primaries, acknowledging that the exercise experienced some irregularities. He urged members to remain patient with the party as it navigates the challenges associated with its rapid growth.

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress , Seriake Dickson , has sympathised with aspirants who participated in the party’s recently concluded primaries, acknowledging that the exercise experienced some irregularities.

According to a post on his official X handle on Thursday, Dickson said while the primaries were not flawless, members should remain patient with the party as it navigates the challenges associated with its rapid growth. Last night, I had an interview with Arise TV, where I sympathised with our aspirants over some noticeable irregularities in our just-concluded primaries.

I noted that, while not claiming that the exercise was perfect, I urged all of them to bear with the party in view of the circumstances we are managing. According to him, the challenges encountered during the primaries are not unique to the NDC, noting that larger and more established political parties have faced similar issues.

We are just four months old and have been thrown into the middle of a very tight electoral timeframe, within which we had to carry out membership registration, congresses up to the national convention, primaries, appeal processes, and now the reconciliation phase. The former Governor of Bayela State attributed many of the complaints surrounding the primaries to the direct primary system mandated under the Electoral Act.

My views on the Electoral Act have been clear: the APC-led majority were wrong in foisting compulsory direct primaries on political parties and the country. Complaints about irregularities in direct primaries are pervasive across all parties and are not peculiar to the NDC. Despite the concerns raised by some aspirants, the NDC national leader maintained that the party had performed creditably, given its age and the large number of aspirants it had to manage.

As a matter of fact, considering the age of the NDC and the teeming number of aspirants we have had to manage, we have done quite well. He also dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that winners had already emerged from the party’s primaries. No party has announced any set of winners from its primaries, and neither has the NDC.

The public should disregard any such claims in circulation, especially on social media, and await the party’s formal submissions through the appropriate channels. In anticipation of these challenges, the 2nd NEC meeting approved the composition of a Reconciliation Committee to work with state caucus leaders and other stakeholders in managing grievances. The NDC leader assured members that future primaries would be improved through the adoption of technology.

This is our first set of primaries, and it will also be the last to be conducted manually. The next primaries will be technologically driven and will have none of these issues. He thanked party members and supporters for their financial contributions and sacrifices, describing the NDC as a self-funded political movement without government officials backing its activities.

We are in this together, and we are all committed to ensuring the success of our party and our presidential team, their Excellencies Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Dickson also urged party leaders at the state level to actively participate in the reconciliation process rather than assign blame. It is not a time to shift blame or dodge responsibilities.

Since they midwifed and managed the process of the primaries, they should equally help in supporting the party in coordinating the reconciliation process





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Nigeria Democratic Congress Seriake Dickson Primaries Irregularities Electoral Act Direct Primaries Complaints Party Performance Reconciliation Process Technology Adoption Financial Contributions Party Leaders Reconciliation Committee

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