Nigeria Democratic Congress Inaugurates 21-Member Selection Committee

The party’s 21-member Selection Committee will review screening outcomes across the country. The committee will be chaired by NDC National Chairman, Sen. Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe. The Nigeria Democratic Congress aims to use the event to meet with aspirants and other stakeholders who have put their faith and destiny in the party.

A former Governor of Bayelsa State and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress , Seriake Dickson , will on Monday, May 21 inaugurate the party’s 21-member Selection Committee in Abuja .

The exercise forms part of preparations for the general elections and ongoing internal processes aimed at streamlining candidate selection across all levels of elective offices. According to a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the inauguration follows the completion of screening exercises for governorship, National Assembly, and State Houses of Assembly aspirants.

The statement said the Selection Committee was established to deepen internal democracy and strengthen the party’s candidate selection process, adding that it will be responsible for reviewing screening outcomes across the country. The committee will be chaired by NDC National Chairman, Sen. Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, and is described as a key product of recommendations from the National Working Committee, working in line with directives of the party’s National Leader, Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson.

The committee’s objective is to ensure the party presents strong contenders across all electoral positions, noting that it is part of broader reforms within the party structure. The event is also expected to bring together screened aspirants and selected stakeholders of the party. The Nigeria Democratic Congress aims to use the event to meet with the aspirants as well as other stakeholders who have put their faith and destiny in the party. All rights reserved.

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