Nigeria Democratic Congress Disowns Unofficial X Account Spreading Misinformation

The NDC has disowned an X account (@NDCNigNews) falsely claiming to represent the party's official position, particularly regarding potential presidential ticket offers to Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso for the 2027 election. The party emphasizes that only communications from its verified channels are authentic.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has firmly distanced itself from an unverified account on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which had been disseminating information falsely presented as the party’s official stance.

This clarification was issued on Monday in response to a surge of media coverage sparked by the unauthorized account, identified as @NDCNigNews. The account had claimed that the NDC was considering offering its presidential ticket to prominent political figures Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, in preparation for the upcoming 2027 general election.

The NDC has emphasized that only information released through its officially verified channels should be considered accurate and representative of the party’s position. This incident highlights the growing challenge political parties and organizations face in managing their online presence and combating the spread of misinformation, particularly on rapidly evolving social media landscapes. The proliferation of unofficial accounts can easily mislead the public and damage a party’s reputation, making proactive measures to control the narrative crucial.

The party’s swift response aims to mitigate any potential damage caused by the false claims and to reinforce trust with its supporters and the wider electorate. Seriake Dickson, the founder and national leader of the NDC, personally signed the statement addressing the issue. He acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and confidence shown by Nigerians.

However, he stressed the importance of clarity and accuracy in the information circulating about the party. Dickson explicitly stated that all legitimate communications from the NDC will exclusively originate from its verified and officially recognized platforms, and through designated, authorized party officials. This directive is intended to provide a clear and reliable source of information for the public, media outlets, and all stakeholders interested in the NDC’s activities and policies.

The statement further detailed the party’s official social media handles across various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) under the username @nigeriandchq, as well as its presence on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Additionally, the NDC provided a link to its official website as another avenue for accessing authentic information. This comprehensive listing of official channels underscores the party’s commitment to transparency and its proactive approach to controlling its public image.

The move is a direct response to the unauthorized account’s activities and a preventative measure against future instances of misinformation. The NDC has issued a strong appeal to the public, the media, and all relevant stakeholders to disregard any statements originating from unofficial accounts. The party has urged everyone to prioritize verifying information through its established and recognized communication channels before accepting it as factual.

This call for vigilance is a critical step in safeguarding the integrity of the party’s message and preventing the spread of potentially damaging falsehoods. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of media literacy and critical thinking in the digital age. It also highlights the responsibility of social media platforms to address the issue of impersonation and the dissemination of misinformation.

The NDC’s response demonstrates a commitment to maintaining a transparent and accountable relationship with the public, and to ensuring that its message is accurately conveyed. The party’s leadership understands that in the current political climate, maintaining public trust is paramount, and that requires a proactive and diligent approach to managing its online presence and combating the spread of false information.

The NDC hopes that by clearly defining its official channels and urging verification, it can effectively counter the impact of unauthorized accounts and maintain the integrity of its communications





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Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC X (Twitter) Misinformation Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso 2027 Election

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