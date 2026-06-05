Nigeria Democratic Congress Defends Conduct of Primary Elections

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has defended the conduct of its recently concluded primary elections, saying no candidate was imposed by the party's national leadership. The party said it conducted its primaries through consultations, consensus-building and stakeholder engagement in line with its leadership structure.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has defended the conduct of its recently concluded primary elections , saying no candidate was imposed by the party's national leadership.

In a statement issued on Thursday, National Secretary of the party, Ikenna Alex-Morgan Enekweizu, said the NDC conducted its primaries through consultations, consensus-building and stakeholder engagement in line with its leadership structure. Enekweizu said the party operates a stakeholder leadership system with caucus heads in all states of the federation.

He said Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate, joined the NDC with an existing political structure in the South-East led by prominent political figures serving as caucus heads in their respective states. According to the party, Onyema Ugochukwu, former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), serves as caucus leader in Abia State. The party said Sam Egwu, former governor of Ebonyi State, minister and senator, serves as caucus leader in Ebonyi.

It said Okwesilieze Nwodo, former governor of Enugu State and former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), heads the caucus in Enugu. The NDC said Achike Udenwa, former governor of Imo State, leads consultations in Imo, while Obi's political team coordinates the process in Anambra State. The party said the caucus leaders were mandated to conduct consultations, build consensus and make recommendations based on political realities in their states.

The NDC said recognised stakeholders and grassroots leaders also participated in consultations and made recommendations on party affairs. Where aspirants disagreed with recommendations made by stakeholders or caucus leaders, they were free to test their popularity through the democratic process at the grassroots level, and this was duly accommodated. The NDC said the national secretariat was never involved in selecting or imposing candidates in any constituency or state.

At no time has the NDC National Secretariat been involved in the business of picking, choosing, or imposing candidates on any constituency or state. The party said all aspirants who approached it were directed to engage with caucus leaders, stakeholders and grassroots members in their respective states. The NDC said it maintained an affirmative action policy aimed at encouraging female participation in elective offices and supporting serving lawmakers seeking re-election.

The party said aspirants who purchased expression of interest forms were directed to participate in the primaries and engage with stakeholders at the state level. It acknowledged reports of aspirants prematurely declaring themselves candidates and complaints arising from aspects of the primary process. The NDC said its National Executive Committee (NEC) had resolved to commence a reconciliation process following the conclusion of the primaries.

As resolved at yesterday's NEC meeting, we now look forward to the commencement of a comprehensive reconciliation process. The party called on caucus leaders, state chairmen, stakeholders and other leaders to engage aggrieved aspirants and members in the interest of unity and party growth. The NDC said its role throughout the process was to welcome new members and aspirants, reassure them of fairness and transparency, and direct them to the appropriate leadership structures for participation in party affairs.

This approach reflects our unwavering commitment to consultation, respect for established leadership structures, internal democracy, and the collective pursuit of unity and progress within the party





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Nigeria Democratic Congress Primary Elections Peter Obi Ikenna Alex-Morgan Enekweizu National Secretary

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