Nigeria Democratic Congress Condemns Court Ruling to Deregister Opposition Parties

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned a Federal High Court ruling ordering the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition parties, calling it a threat to multi-party democracy and urging Nigerians to stand in solidarity with the affected parties.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) has strongly condemned a recent ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which orders the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) and several other opposition political parties.

In a statement released on Monday, the NDC urged Nigerians to collectively reject the court's decision and to stand in solidarity with the affected political entities. The party framed the ruling as a direct threat to Nigeria's multi-party democracy, arguing that any attack on one opposition party should be viewed as an attack on all.

The NDC's statement emphasized the need for unity among opposition groups, warning against what it describes as a drift toward a one-party state under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which it characterized as "rudderless.

" This development underscores the deepening political tensions in Nigeria as the country approaches the next electoral cycle. Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered the ruling on Monday, directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately deregister the ADC, the Accord Party, and other political parties that have failed to meet certain electoral performance thresholds.

The legal basis for the deregistration stems from INEC's authority to remove parties that do not win at least one seat in a general election or fail to secure at least five percent of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the states. This ruling affects multiple opposition parties and could significantly alter the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC, while not directly affected by this particular ruling, positioned itself as a defender of democratic pluralism, aligning with the broader opposition against what it perceives as an attempt to consolidate power. The NDC called on all Nigerians to resist what it termed a calculated move to weaken opposition forces and entrench a single-party dominance.

The party's rhetoric highlights the high stakes involved, suggesting that the court's decision is part of a larger pattern of political maneuvering by the APC to silence dissent and limit democratic competition. By invoking the principle that "an injury to one is an injury to all," the NDC sought to galvanize wider public opposition and encourage collective action.

This stance reflects growing concerns among smaller political parties about the fairness of the electoral process and the independence of institutions like INEC and the judiciary. As Nigeria prepares for future elections, the debate over party deregistration is likely to remain a contentious issue, with implications for the health of the nation's democracy





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Nigeria NDC ADC INEC Federal High Court Deregistration Opposition Parties Multi-Party Democracy 2027 Elections APC

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