Nigeria Democratic Congress Announces Governorship Candidates for Rivers and Kano States

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its governorship candidates for Rivers and Kano States. Dumo Lulu-Briggs won the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State in the governorship election primary, while Abba Gwarzo and Abba Yusuf Gawuna were announced as the party's governorship candidate and Senate candidate for Kano State, respectively.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs has won the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State in the governorship election primary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). He queued in front of his supporters as delegates and party members from wards across Akuku-Toru Local Government Area voted overwhelmingly for him, with no single person queuing behind the other aspirant.

The first election conducted was the presidential primary, where 1,380 delegates queued up to vote for the party's sole consensus presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Marafa, who served as the Zamfara State campaign coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima during the 2023 general elections, emerged through consensus as the sole aspirant for the party's governorship ticket. The chairman of the party's election committee, Aminu Jelani, announced his emergence during a gathering held in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Speaking shortly after his emergence, Marafa expressed appreciation to members of the party for the confidence reposed in him. Marafa described corruption as the major factor responsible for the challenges facing Zamfara State and assured supporters that his administration would prioritise transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public resources if elected governor. The former lawmaker promised to improve security, strengthen governance, promote the welfare of the people, and ensure equitable distribution of wealth without segregation across the state.

In a related development, the party's national chairman, Abdu Bello, announced the party's governorship candidate for Kano State, Abba Gwarzo, and his running mate, Abba Yusuf Gawuna, who will be contesting for the Kano State Senate seat. Kwankwaso, the party's national leader, made the announcement at a gathering held in Kano, the Kano State capital.

Speaking at the gathering, Kwankwaso expressed confidence in the party's chances of winning the Kano State governorship and Senate seats, citing the party's growing popularity and the commitment of its members to the party's cause. The party's governorship candidate for Kano State, Abba Gwarzo, expressed gratitude to the party's national chairman for the confidence reposed in him and promised to work tirelessly to ensure the party's victory in the Kano State governorship election.

The party's Senate candidate for Kano State, Abba Yusuf Gawuna, also expressed gratitude to the party's national chairman for the confidence reposed in him and promised to work tirelessly to ensure the party's victory in the Kano State Senate election. The party's governorship candidate for Kano State, Abba Gwarzo, and his running mate, Abba Yusuf Gawuna, are expected to face stiff competition from the ruling party in the Kano State governorship and Senate elections.

The outcome of the elections will determine the party's chances of winning the Kano State governorship and Senate seats





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Nigeria Democratic Congress Dumo Lulu-Briggs Abba Gwarzo Abba Yusuf Gawuna Kwankwaso

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