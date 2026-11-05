NDC Accuses APC of Pressuring Abuja Hotels to Block Opposition Meetings

The Nigeria Democratic Congress says the APC pressured Abuja hotels, including Rockview and BON Hotel, to cancel venue agreements for party meetings. The party calls the alleged interference an attack on democratic space.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) of using pressure and intimidation to restrict the activities of opposition parties.

The party said some hotels in Abuja have repeatedly withdrawn agreements to provide venues for its meetings. In a statement issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC said the alleged interference by the ruling party was shrinking the democratic space. It said the situation was making it increasingly difficult for opposition parties to carry out legitimate political activities.

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NDC Accuses Hotels of Cancelling Meetings

The party alleged that a desperate attempt to constrict the democratic space and muzzle the opposition is on the increase. It said it had become a target of discrimination within Abuja's hospitality industry after repeated last-minute cancellations of venue agreements by hotels. The NDC specifically accused Rockview Hotel, Abuja, of withdrawing its willingness to host NDC events after initially agreeing to provide its facilities.

It said the hotel cancelled the party's booking on two occasions after initially agreeing to provide facilities for its meetings. According to the party, the first incident occurred in June 2026, when the hotel allegedly cancelled an arrangement for the NDC's second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the final stage of negotiations. The NDC said the hotel withdrew its approval for the meeting at the last minute.

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The party said a similar situation occurred recently when the hotel declined to make its facilities available for another party meeting. It said the hotel reportedly cited instructions from unnamed authorities, adding that the refusal came as an order from above. The NDC also accused BON Hotel, Wuse, Abuja, of refusing to host one of its meetings despite the party's claim that it had fulfilled all the conditions stipulated by the hotel.

Campaign Council Unveiling Nearly Disrupted

It said the hotel bluntly refused usage of its facilities despite the party meeting all conditions placed on its path. The party also said its recent unveiling of its national campaign council was nearly disrupted. It said the host hotel requested a refund of payment already made after indicating it was no longer willing to provide the venue.

The NDC suggested the decision might have followed threats or instructions from unnamed quarters, but it did not provide evidence to establish who was behind the alleged pressure. It said its insistence on using the facility it had paid for eventually compelled the host to honour the agreement.

In the statement, the NDC said it has not just been a target of violent attacks by agents of the ruling and ruinous APC, but has become a soft target of discrimination by hoteliers and the hospitality industry in Abuja. It said on two occasions Rockview Hotel cancelled the grant at the last minute of negotiation without genuine excuse.

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Describing the incidents as unacceptable, the party called on the APC to allow opposition parties to organise meetings, mobilise supporters and campaign without interference ahead of the elections. It said the APC should allow all parties to campaign without let or hindrance. The NDC maintained that Nigerians should be allowed to freely assess political parties and make their choices without intimidation or restrictions.

Party Appeals for Explanations from Hotels

It said Nigerians deserved better and that the opposition party was prepared to serve with passion and patriotism. This is not democracy, the NDC spokesperson said, adding that Nigerians should be given the opportunity to make their choice on who governs them. The party also appealed to Nigerians and advocates of democracy to demand explanations from Rockview Hotel and BON Hotel over the allegations.

The NDC urged all well-meaning Nigerians and lovers of democracy to call out Rockview and BON Hotel for what it described as their anti-people and anti-democratic actions. It also urged hospitality businesses to remain politically neutral in providing services to customers. The party reaffirmed its commitment to offering Nigerians an alternative political platform. It declared that it remained prepared to serve the country with patriotism and dedication.