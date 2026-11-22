Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso argues that Nigeria's large financial contributions to the ECO must translate into proportional decision-making power within the proposed monetary union governance structure.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso has formally demanded that member states with the largest financial burdens in the ECOWAS Monetary Union receive proportional influence in its governance. Speaking at the Ministerial Session of the 6th Presidential Task Force Meeting on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Cardoso insisted that financial obligations must be balanced with decision-making authority.

Equity in Monetary Union Governance

Cardoso stated that countries bearing a larger share of the financial obligations and risks of the Monetary Union must have corresponding influence in its decision-making process. The Governor emphasized that while regional solidarity and respect for the sovereign equality of member states remain fundamental principles, these must be appropriately balanced with the relative financial commitments and risks borne by individual nations.

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He stressed that this balance is particularly critical when determining participation in decision-making and governance structures. The Central Bank Governor argued that fairness and equity are essential components of the union's foundation, ensuring that larger contributors are not overshadowed by smaller economies in institutional leadership and policy formulation.

Nigeria's Financial Commitment and Stance

Nigeria's Governor restated the country's longstanding and unwavering commitment to the ECOWAS Monetary Cooperation Programme and the establishment of the ECO. He cited substantial financial contributions, sustained technical support, and compromises made in the broader interest of regional consensus as evidence of Nigeria's dedication. These efforts demonstrate a willingness to support the union despite the significant economic weight Nigeria carries.

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Cardoso maintained that solidarity must be accompanied by equity, arguing that countries with bigger economies and greater financial responsibilities should play a significant role due to their risk and systemic importance in the sub-region. He noted that these larger economies need to defend their huge contributions before their respective parliaments and civil societies, making it unreasonable to ignore their demand for a meaningful voice.

Risks of Unbalanced Institutional Structure

The Governor warned that where obligations are shared but influence is not, the long-term sustainability of the monetary union may be difficult to guarantee. He clarified that Nigeria's stance is not driven by dominance or entitlement but by a sense of responsibility stemming from its status as the region's largest economy. This position reflects a pragmatic approach to ensuring the union's stability and credibility over the long term.

Cardoso noted that Nigeria will commit substantial financial resources, reserves, and institutional capital to the success of the Monetary Union. He added that it is therefore reasonable that responsibility, accountability, and participation in governance should be appropriately aligned with the scale of those commitments. This alignment ensures that the institutions built are robust and reflective of the actual financial realities of the member states.

Defining Milestone for Regional Integration

Cardoso urged delegates to approach the deliberations with openness, mutual respect, and a willingness to compromise. He expressed confidence that a balanced outcome could be achieved through a shared commitment to building a strong, stable, and prosperous Monetary Union. The Governor described the meeting as a defining milestone in the ECOWAS monetary integration process, highlighting the critical nature of the current discussions.

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Deliberations have recently focused on the institutional architecture of the proposed Monetary Union, including the location of its institutions, leadership appointments, and the allocation of authority. Cardoso told delegates that the decisions made during this session will shape the future of the Union for decades to come, influencing its credibility with investors and legitimacy in the eyes of citizens.