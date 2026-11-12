Nigeria Demands Food Safety Enforcers and Stricter Regulations to Curb Adulteration

Minister Dr. Kingsley Udeh urges deployment of food science professionals and stricter enforcement to combat harmful chemicals and adulteration affecting millions of Nigerians annually.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a directive for the immediate strengthening of food safety regulations and the strategic deployment of qualified food science and technology professionals to grassroots levels. This initiative aims to curb widespread food adulteration and unsafe handling practices that threaten public health across the nation. The call for enhanced enforcement comes as officials warn that the current laxity allows dangerous chemical practices to persist in food production and distribution channels.

Health Crisis Drives Regulatory Urgency

The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has identified severe public health risks stemming from the use of harmful chemicals in food processing, citing specific dangers to citizens nationwide. Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, stated at a press briefing in Abuja that unsafe food consumption can cause more than 200 diseases, including cancer. He emphasized that the government must take coordinated action with regulatory institutions and citizens to protect consumers from these life-threatening hazards.

Also read Nigeria Launches Nationwide Food Safety Initiative to Combat Contamination

Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh highlighted specific dangerous practices prevalent in the country, such as the use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits and paracetamol to soften meat. He also pointed to the use of dichlorvos, popularly known as sniper, to preserve beans and grains, as well as detergents or bleaching agents during cassava processing. These methods pose serious threats to public health and require immediate regulatory intervention to prevent further illness and mortality among the population.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by global and national statistics presented by the Minister, who referenced World Health Organisation figures indicating that approximately 866 million people are affected by foodborne illnesses annually. These illnesses result in about 1.55 million deaths globally, including 143,000 children under five. In Nigeria specifically, the government estimates that 50 million foodborne illnesses and more than 53,000 related deaths occur annually, highlighting a critical need for systemic change.

Advertisement

Deploying Professionals to Ensure Compliance

A central pillar of the government's strategy involves addressing the underutilization of qualified experts in the public service to monitor food safety standards effectively. Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh noted that Nigeria produces approximately 3,000 food science and technology professionals annually from about 70 tertiary institutions. However, he explained that their expertise is not being adequately utilized, particularly because the absence of an established professional cadre has limited their deployment to monitor food processing, preservation, storage, and distribution.

To resolve this gap, the Minister announced that the government is facilitating the establishment of a professional cadre for food science and technology practitioners. This move is designed to strengthen accountability and ensure that qualified personnel oversee food production and handling at all stages. Mrs. Veronica Ezeh, the Registrar of the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology, supported this view by raising concerns over the increasing adulteration of food products, which requires expert monitoring to detect and prevent.

Combating Chemical Adulteration in Markets

Food safety experts have documented specific instances of chemical adulteration that deceive consumers and endanger their health, particularly in popular local foods. Mrs. Veronica Ezeh demonstrated at the briefing how some traders use Sudan IV dye, a prohibited industrial substance, to deepen the color of palm oil. This practice makes adulterated products appear more attractive to unsuspecting consumers, while the substance is also used in Bambara nut products for preparing moi-moi when palm oil quantities are insufficient.

Further risks include the open display of garri in markets, which exposes the food to dust, rodents, human saliva, and other environmental hazards. Mrs. Veronica Ezeh warned that these practices expose consumers to harmful microorganisms and other contaminants, emphasizing that food safety monitoring must begin from the source of raw materials. She also identified poor food storage and the washing of fruits with potentially contaminated water as significant contributors to the spread of infections and illnesses among the populace.

Advertisement

Technology and Community Solutions for Safety

The Federal Government is promoting the adoption of locally developed technologies for safer food processing, preservation, storage, and packaging to mitigate these risks. Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh disclosed that the ministry is implementing initiatives such as solar dryers, improved fish-smoking kilns, grain storage systems, and cassava processing equipment. The ministry is also promoting shared community processing facilities to enable small-scale food operators to access affordable equipment, training, and practical guidance.

To ensure practical interventions against food fraud, the Minister announced plans to convene a high-level national stakeholders' meeting involving relevant government institutions and players across the food value chain. He urged state and local governments to strengthen inspections of markets, restaurants, abattoirs, and food processing centers while adopting the food safety operational manual developed by the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology. This collaborative approach aims to create a robust framework for enforcement and public protection.

Public Participation in Enforcement Efforts

The government is calling on all Nigerians to report suspected cases of food adulteration and unsafe handling practices, insisting that enforcement should not be left to government agencies alone. Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh urged citizens to participate actively in safeguarding public health, stating that the eyes of the government are the eyes of everyone. He emphasized that without community reporting, authorities cannot effectively identify and prosecute those who deliberately engage in unsafe practices for financial gain.

While the government has established laws and regulatory institutions to address food safety concerns, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh stressed that effective implementation and enforcement remain critical to achieving results. He called for a unified effort where citizens, regulatory bodies, and food producers work together to eliminate harmful chemicals and unsafe practices. This collective responsibility is essential to reducing the estimated 50 million foodborne illnesses and more than 53,000 related deaths that currently impact Nigeria annually.