Nigeria Defense Budget: Sadeeq Shehu Criticizes 2026 Allocation Structure

Retired officer Sadeeq Shehu argues Nigeria's 2026 defense budget fails due to poor planning, with 75.9% spent on personnel, leaving military operations underfunded.

Spokesperson Sadeeq Shehu has publicly faulted the structural integrity of Nigeria's defense budget, asserting that the nation's security crises stem from poor planning and governance rather than a lack of financial resources. Speaking to Premium Times on Thursday, Shehu examined federal government special security interventions and defense allocations spanning from 2023 to 2026, highlighting systemic inefficiencies that hinder operational readiness.

2026 Budget Proportions and Personnel Costs

The retired officer stated that increasing military expenditure would not necessarily improve Nigeria's security situation unless the government fundamentally addresses how available resources are planned, allocated, and utilized. He argued that Nigeria is currently spending a proportionate amount relative to its earnings from foreign trade and petroleum revenues, which suggests that the funding volume is adequate for the nation's economic capacity.

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However, Shehu identified a critical flaw in the composition of the 2026 defense budget, noting that an overwhelming majority of the allocation is consumed by personnel expenses. According to his analysis, the N3.154 trillion defense allocation dedicates N2.4 trillion, representing exactly 75.9 per cent, solely to personnel costs. This massive expenditure leaves only a fraction for other vital military functions.

Overhead expenditure accounts for just 9.4 per cent of the total budget, amounting to approximately N297 billion. Shehu questioned how the military could adequately provide equipment, maintain existing platforms, train personnel, and modernize its operations when such a substantial proportion of the budget is absorbed by personnel costs. This disparity leaves little room for addressing the most pressing operational needs of the armed forces.

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Obstacles to Military Modernization and Oversight

He pointed out that the existing practice of grouping expenditure under only three categories-personnel, overhead, and capital costs-obscures the actual funding available for equipment procurement, maintenance, training, military infrastructure, and research. This lack of granular detail makes it nearly impossible to identify operational gaps or direct resources toward priority requirements effectively. The current structure fails to provide transparency, leading to potential misallocation of scarce resources.

Shehu maintained that more detailed defense budgeting systems, as seen in global best practices, provide clearer expenditure categories that enable governments to make informed decisions. He emphasized that the current system reveals only personnel costs, leaving stakeholders wondering where funds for equipment, maintenance, and training are located. He noted that a paltry less than 25 per cent is allocated to the combined categories of equipment and maintenance, which he described as insufficient for a nation facing complex security challenges.

The spokesperson warned that without proper planning, Nigeria could continue spending substantial amounts on defense without adequately addressing the military's most pressing operational needs. A poorly structured budget could leave essential requirements unfunded while directing scarce resources towards less critical areas, thereby exacerbating the very security issues the government aims to resolve through increased spending.

Questions Regarding Executive and Legislative Scrutiny

Shehu also questioned the capacity of the presidency and the National Assembly to effectively scrutinize defense expenditure, arguing that the existing budget structure does not provide sufficient details for informed oversight. He suggested that lawmakers and government officials need a clearer understanding of the military's operational requirements to ensure that budget allocations reflect actual security priorities rather than arbitrary figures.

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According to him, leaving the budget into these three subheads of personnel, capital, and overhead ensures that no one gets the proper picture of the defense finances. He assured that from his research, the National Assembly and even the presidency do not have a really clear picture of what the defense budget is all about, highlighting a significant gap in governance and accountability that must be addressed to improve national security outcomes.