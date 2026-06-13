Nigeria Defence Minister Says Only God Can End Insecurity Amid Kidnappings

Minister Bello Muhammad Matawalle attributes Nigeria's worsening security to divine intervention, calling for collective prayer and support for security forces.

Since assuming office in 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has faced relentless security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency in various regions. The defence minister's recent remarks have added a new dimension to the discourse, as he publicly stated that only God can ultimately end the insecurity.

This appears to shift the burden from government action to divine intervention, raising questions about the effectiveness of current strategies. Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State, has firsthand experience with security issues, having dealt with banditry in his state. His comments may reflect the frustration within the government over the persistent nature of the crisis, despite increased military operations.

The minister emphasized that security agencies are working tirelessly, but he also acknowledged that the problem is deeply rooted and cannot be solved overnight. He called for collective prayers and support from all Nigerians, regardless of political or religious affiliations. The recent spate of school abductions has brought the security crisis to the forefront of national consciousness. In Oyo State, armed men invaded three schools in Oriire Local Government Area, abducting 39 students and seven teachers.

The victims are yet to be rescued, and the abductors have not made any demands public. Similarly, in Borno State, 42 pupils were taken from their schools in Mussa, Askira-Uba Local Government Area. These incidents are reminiscent of the mass abductions that plagued the country in the past, such as the Chibok girls kidnapping in 2014. The government's response has been criticized as slow and ineffective, with opposition parties accusing the administration of failing to protect citizens.

Matawalle defended the government, alleging that some opposition figures are using the situation to score political points, and that outdated videos are being circulated to exaggerate the crisis. He urged Nigerians to verify information before sharing it and to support the security agencies. The minister's reliance on divine intervention has sparked a debate about the role of faith in governance. While Nigeria is a deeply religious country, many argue that prayer alone is insufficient without concrete policy changes.

Security experts point to the need for better funding, training, and equipment for security forces, as well as addressing the root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment, and weak governance. The government has launched several initiatives, including the deployment of more troops and the establishment of special task forces, but results have been mixed. Matawalle's statement may also be seen as an attempt to manage public expectations, given the complexity of the challenge.

However, it risks being interpreted as a lack of political will or capability. As the nation awaits the safe return of the abducted students and teachers, the debate over the best approach to security continues. The coming months will test the administration's resolve and ability to deliver tangible improvements in the security situation





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Nigeria Insecurity Matawalle Kidnappings Prayer

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