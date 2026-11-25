The Decade of Gas Capability Building Programme brings thirty-five young Nigerian oil and gas professionals to NLNG Bonny Island. This initiative aims to train over one hundred and fifty experts by 2030 to drive Nigeria's gas-powered economy.

The Decade of Gas Capability Building Programme has brought thirty-five young professionals from Nigeria's oil and gas sector to the Nigeria LNG Limited facility on Bonny Island. This strategic visit aims to provide hands-on exposure to gas processing, liquefaction, storage, and export operations essential for the nation's energy transition. The delegation toured operational Trains 1 to 6 and the ongoing Train 7 expansion project under the guidance of the programme's leadership.

Programme Objectives and Strategic Goals

Capacity building stands as one of the seven strategic pillars of the Decade of Gas Programme, with a firm commitment to developing over one hundred and fifty professionals by the year 2030. The initiative seeks to equip these individuals with the knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary to drive Nigeria towards a gas-powered economy. Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Secretariat, Mr. Ed Ubong, emphasized that the programme is designed to cultivate confidence and competence beyond theoretical classroom training. He stated that young professionals must witness the practical application of gas processing to truly understand how to drive a gas-powered economy. The goal is to train engineers, geoscientists, commercial analysts, and policymakers who will lead the implementation of gas-based industrialization and power generation projects.

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Leadership Perspectives on Human Capital

Engr. Adeleye (Leye) Falade, FNSE, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, welcomed the delegation and highlighted the critical role of human capital in building a sustainable gas economy. He described natural gas not merely as a commodity but as a platform for national transformation driven by people. Falade noted that NLNG's journey from the successful operation of Trains 1 to 6 to the current Train 7 expansion reflects over two decades of Nigerian capability and partnership. He urged the participants to view themselves as part of the next chapter in this remarkable journey, emphasizing that what they witnessed on Bonny Island represents what Nigerians can achieve through commitment to excellence and safety. The NLNG chief also stressed the importance of upholding the highest standards in safety, sustainability, and local content across all gas operations.

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Technical Insights and Operational Exposure

The visit included comprehensive technical sessions covering LNG production processes, plant integrity, health, safety, and environment protocols, as well as shipping and export logistics. Participants engaged in interactive discussions with NLNG engineers and managers, gaining deep insights into the complexity of every cargo that leaves Bonny Island. Many attendees described the tour as eye-opening, with several noting it was their first time observing an LNG liquefaction plant up close. One participant highlighted that touring the operational trains and understanding the expansion project broadened her perspective on the gas value chain. She characterized the experience as a career-defining opportunity that goes beyond standard educational programmes.

Future Impact on Nigeria's Energy Landscape

The Decade of Gas Programme is strategically positioning natural gas as the cornerstone of Nigeria's energy transition, economic diversification, and industrial growth. This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment that gas must provide prosperity for all Nigerians. Falade reminded the professionals that their decisions in the next ten years will determine whether Nigeria fully harnesses its over two hundred trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. The ultimate aim is to leverage these resources for power generation, industrial development, job creation, and national prosperity. By fostering a new generation of leaders and innovators, the programme intends to ensure Nigeria leads in gas not just within Africa but on the global stage.