Nigeria Data Protection Commission Probes Corporate Affairs Commission Data Breach

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has initiated an investigation into a reported data breach at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), signaling a commitment to fortifying Nigeria's digital economic trust. The inquiry, empowered by the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, will scrutinize security protocols and data handling practices.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has launched a formal inquiry into a reported data breach affecting the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). This proactive investigation, mandated under Section 46(3) of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, signifies the NDPC's commitment to bolstering confidence within Nigeria's digital economy.

The agency has expressed grave concern over the evolving tactics employed by malicious actors in cyberspace, who are increasingly adept at circumventing the security measures protecting critical databases. These sophisticated attacks often involve the large-scale extraction of sensitive information and the compromise of interconnected systems across various platforms.

In response to this evolving threat landscape, the NDPC is implementing a series of robust regulatory actions.

Dr. Vincent Olutunji, the National Commissioner of the NDPC, has directed the Commission's technical experts to immediately collaborate with pertinent regulatory bodies and key organizations. The objective is to strengthen the existing safeguards governing the processing of personal data, ensuring a more resilient framework for data protection.

The scope of this particular investigation will comprehensively examine the effectiveness of Access Control Mechanisms, the rigor of Data Privacy Impact Assessments, the thoroughness of Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), and the due diligence practices concerning third-party data processors.

Despite these reported incidents, the NDPC reassures the public that the foundational infrastructure for data protection in Nigeria, encompassing both technological capabilities and necessary resources, remains fundamentally sound.

The continued growth in the utilization of data-driven services serves as tangible evidence of this underlying strength and the ongoing efforts to maintain a secure digital environment for all Nigerians





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