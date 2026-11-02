Nigeria CVFF Audit Called Amid Currency Controversy

Maritime experts demand a comprehensive audit of the $360 million Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund. This follows conflicting claims from NIMASA directors on whether contributions were converted to naira.

Maritime industry stakeholders in Nigeria are demanding a comprehensive, independent audit of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund to resolve deepening controversies surrounding its management and currency status. The $360 million fund has been at the center of a heated dispute between former and current leadership of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency regarding the actual financial position of the account. This call for transparency comes as indigenous shipowners remain frustrated by the prolonged failure to disburse funds intended to support local shipping capacity development.

Currency Conversion Dispute Between NIMASA Directors

The core of the controversy lies in conflicting accounts regarding the currency denomination of the contributions made by maritime operators. Temisan Omatseye, the former director-general of NIMASA, maintains that dollar-denominated contributions were converted into naira and placed in fixed deposits during his tenure. In direct contrast, the incumbent director-general, Dr Dayo Mobereola, insists that the dollar component of the fund remains domiciled in United States dollars with the Central Bank of Nigeria. This disagreement has created significant uncertainty among industry participants who rely on clear financial governance.

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Shipowners and maritime experts have questioned the rationale behind converting the fund into naira when indigenous operators continue to make their statutory contributions in dollars. The National Association of Master Mariners and other groups argue that such a conversion creates an unnecessary currency risk for beneficiaries. If the funds were indeed converted, stakeholders argue that the agency must provide documentary evidence to substantiate the incumbent director-general's position. Without such proof, the conflicting claims undermine trust in the administration of the fund.

Impact On Indigenous Shipowners And Industry Capacity

The prolonged non-disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund has had severe consequences for Nigeria's indigenous shipping sector. Capt. Tajudeen Alao, former president of the National Association of Master Mariners, lamented that the failure to access these funds has forced several capable shipowners out of the business. This exodus is detrimental to the broader Nigerian maritime industry, which relies on strong local participation to build sustainable shipping capacity. The delay has effectively frustrated the objectives of the Coastal and Inland Shipping Cabotage Act, which established the fund to support vessel acquisition.

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Capt. Alao emphasized that the availability of cargo guarantees and ship-management capacity should be key eligibility requirements for accessing the fund. He stated that prospective beneficiaries must demonstrate their ability to manage vessels, secure cargo, and effectively utilize and repay loans. These measures are essential to ensure that the fund strengthens indigenous participation rather than creating unsustainable financial burdens. The current impasse prevents new entrants and established operators from leveraging the fund for growth and expansion.

Demands For Transparency And Documented Evidence

Industry leaders are urging NIMASA and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to clarify the historical management of the fund. Otunba Sola Adewumi, president of the Nigeria Independent Shipping Company Association, insisted that the fund should remain denominated in dollars. He questioned the rationale for converting dollars to naira when shipowners continue to make payments in United States dollars for shipping-related transactions. Adewumi noted that the guidelines governing the administration of the fund do not explicitly provide for converting dollar contributions into the local currency.

Adewumi further argued that the former director-general, having previously occupied the position, should understand how the fund was managed. He called for the current administration to counter the former DG's claims with verifiable data. The consensus among maritime stakeholders is that an independent examination of NIMASA accounts from 2004 to the present is necessary. Such an audit would establish the true financial position of the fund and determine the actual amount available for disbursement to indigenous shipowners.

The debate highlights broader concerns about governance and financial accountability in Nigeria's maritime sector. Stakeholders believe that a transparent audit is the only way to resolve the conflicting claims and restore confidence in the system. The failure to address these issues continues to hinder the development of local shipping capacity. As negotiations continue, the industry awaits definitive answers on the status of the $360 million fund. The outcome of this dispute will significantly impact the future of indigenous maritime operations in Nigeria.

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The Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund was established to provide financial support to Nigerian indigenous shipowners for vessel acquisition. Despite more than two decades of contributions by maritime operators, the fund remains inaccessible to most beneficiaries. This prolonged delay has raised serious questions about the management and priority given to local industry development. Experts warn that without immediate corrective action, the Nigerian maritime sector will continue to suffer from a lack of competitive local capacity. The demand for an audit is not just about financial rectification but about ensuring the survival of indigenous shipping enterprises in a global market.

As the controversy deepens, all parties involved are under pressure to provide clear and accurate information. The credibility of NIMASA and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is currently under scrutiny. Industry groups are ready to cooperate with any independent body tasked with auditing the fund. The goal is to establish a clear path forward for the disbursement of funds to those who have contributed to the pool. Until then, the Nigerian maritime industry remains in a state of uncertainty, waiting for resolution to this longstanding financial dispute.