Nigeria Customs Service Targets N400 Billion Excise Revenue for 2026, Enhances Compliance Efforts

The Nigeria Customs Service is intensifying efforts to improve excise compliance, aiming to achieve a N400 billion revenue target by 2026. This initiative involves stakeholder engagements across key areas to strengthen compliance, address operational challenges, and foster collaboration between the service and excise operators. The goal is to enhance transparency and improve overall excise administration.

The Nigeria Customs Service is actively intensifying its efforts to bolster excise compliance, a crucial initiative in its strategic plan to achieve a substantial N400 billion revenue target by the year 2026. This significant development was officially announced in a press statement released on April 9, 2026, and disseminated across the service's official communication channels. The primary objective of these endeavors is to streamline excise administration processes and foster a more robust and dependable revenue stream for the nation. This push is underpinned by a series of critical stakeholder engagement s, strategically conducted across key operational areas, specifically the Imo/Abia and Oyo/Osun Area Commands. These engagements are designed to serve multiple purposes: to reinforce compliance protocols among excise operators, to proactively address and resolve existing operational challenges within the excise administration framework, and to cultivate a stronger collaborative environment between the Customs Service and industry stakeholders. The overall goal is to build a more effective and efficient system that supports economic growth and fiscal stability.

During a prominent engagement held in Owerri, Assistant Comptroller-General Joy Edelduok, who oversees Excise, Free Trade Zones, and Industrial Incentives, underscored the ambitious N400 billion excise revenue target set for 2026. She emphasized the unwavering confidence of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, in the service's capacity to not only meet but potentially exceed this ambitious financial objective. This optimistic outlook is fueled by a comprehensive strategy that involves proactive engagement with stakeholders and a meticulous review of existing operational procedures. The aim is to create a dynamic system that anticipates and responds effectively to the evolving needs of the excise sector.

The command's initiatives are not without their operational hurdles. The Customs Area Controller, Blessing Iheanacho, acknowledged the difficulties faced by some manufacturers, with nine excise factories within the command currently experiencing operational disruptions stemming from prevailing economic challenges. Despite these challenges, the service maintains a positive outlook, expressing confidence that ongoing engagements and collaborative efforts will pave the way for the revival of operations. The expectation is that improved collaboration between the service and excise operators will lead to sustainable growth and improved economic opportunities for the affected regions. Moreover, the statement highlighted exemplary behavior in the sector, citing the Nigerian Bottling Company and others, who have consistently adhered to regulations through voluntary remittances, a testament to the effectiveness of existing compliance frameworks.

Parallel initiatives at the Oyo/Osun Area Command echoed the importance of sustained compliance as a foundational pillar for revenue generation. Acting Customs Area Controller Moses Adewole identified the stakeholder engagement as a critical platform to solidify partnerships with key industry players. He noted how these proactive discussions provide opportunities to refine and enhance operational protocols, ultimately creating an environment conducive to revenue growth. The service's overarching strategy, as outlined in the statement, involves a comprehensive approach to improve excise administration, focusing on several key pillars: transparency, efficiency, and collaborative partnerships. This multifaceted strategy aims to establish a robust framework that supports sustainable growth within the excise sector and generates a reliable revenue source for the nation. The emphasis on transparency is particularly important, as it helps build trust and foster a cooperative environment between the Customs Service and industry stakeholders. The objective is to create a system where compliance is viewed as a shared responsibility, promoting economic stability and overall prosperity. By actively engaging with stakeholders, addressing operational challenges, and fostering a culture of compliance, the Nigeria Customs Service is laying the groundwork for achieving its ambitious revenue targets and contributing to the nation’s economic progress.





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Nigeria Customs Service Excise Revenue Compliance Revenue Target Stakeholder Engagement

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