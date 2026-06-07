Nigeria Customs Service Strengthens International Trade and Security Ties with Diplomatic Reception in Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service hosted a high-level diplomatic cocktail reception in Abuja to enhance international cooperation, trade facilitation, and border security, with attendance from ambassadors, security chiefs, and senior officials.

The Nigeria Customs Service has intensified its drive to strengthen international cooperation and trade relations by hosting a high-level diplomatic cocktail reception in Abuja. The event, held on June 3 at the rooftop of the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters in Maitama, brought together ambassadors, high commissioners, and heads of diplomatic missions, alongside senior government officials, security chiefs, and top customs management personnel.

According to a statement released by the Service on Sunday, the reception was part of ongoing efforts to expand global engagement and foster stronger institutional relationships with foreign missions and international partners. Dignitaries in attendance included the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; members of the Customs Management team; and senior officials from key security and government institutions.

The gathering underscored the critical role of diplomatic collaboration in addressing modern trade and security challenges, particularly in an increasingly interconnected global environment. The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, expressed deep appreciation to the diplomatic community for their continued support in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting international trade cooperation with Nigeria. He reaffirmed the Service's commitment to providing necessary support for diplomatic missions operating in the country while advancing collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing trade and economic development.

Adeniyi stated that the Service remains dedicated to offering the support and services required for diplomatic missions to operate effectively in Nigeria. He highlighted that the agency has broadened its international reach through structured cooperation agreements and partnerships with customs administrations worldwide. Currently, the Service maintains collaborative frameworks with more than 20 customs administrations globally, focusing on knowledge sharing, capacity building, and operational cooperation to improve trade facilitation and border management.

The Customs boss emphasized that sustained collaboration among customs administrations, diplomatic missions, and security agencies is critical to achieving efficient border security, enhanced revenue generation, and improved economic competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global trade environment. He noted that modern customs administration now operates within a highly interconnected global system, requiring continuous engagement, trust building, and shared responsibility among international partners to address emerging challenges in trade, security, and compliance management.

The Comptroller-General pointed out that diplomatic engagements like the reception provide an important platform for dialogue, mutual understanding, and the exploration of new areas of cooperation that can strengthen Nigeria's trade and diplomatic architecture. He added that such platforms offer valuable opportunities for dialogue, relationship building, and the pursuit of collaborative ventures that will further enhance the country's integration into regional and global trade systems.

The event concluded with networking sessions and goodwill messages from participants, who commended the Nigeria Customs Service for promoting stronger institutional ties and creating an enabling environment for international cooperation. This engagement aligns with ongoing reforms within the Service to modernize border operations, improve trade facilitation, and bolster Nigeria's integration into regional and global trade networks.

In recent years, the Service has expanded its international partnerships and embraced technology-driven customs processes to align with global best practices, improve revenue collection, and support the Federal Government's economic diversification agenda. The reception marks a significant step in reinforcing the importance of diplomatic and institutional cooperation in advancing Nigeria's trade and security objectives, paving the way for more collaborative efforts in the future





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Nigeria Customs Service International Cooperation Trade Facilitation Border Security Diplomatic Engagement

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