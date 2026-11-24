Adewale Adeniyi monitors Nigeria Customs Service promotional exams, ensuring transparency and competence for future leadership roles in the agency's reform agenda.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has voiced strong confidence that the current promotional examinations for Nigeria Customs Service officers will yield highly competent personnel. Adeniyi stated that these individuals will be fully capable of assuming higher responsibilities and advancing the agency's comprehensive reform agenda. He delivered this assurance in Abuja while personally monitoring the examination process, according to a statement issued by the service on Tuesday.

Monitoring Exam Integrity and Process

Adeniyi described the ongoing examination exercise as a significant milestone for the Service's transition. The process is designed to strengthen professionalism, build institutional capacity, and ensure robust leadership succession within the organization. He emphasized that while the format resembles previous assessments, the symbolic weight of this specific event is considerable for a Service undergoing such critical transitions.

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To ensure the highest standards of transparency and credibility, Adeniyi is personally overseeing the examination progress. The Comptroller-General noted that strict measures have been implemented to safeguard the integrity of the process. These safeguards cover the secure handling of question papers and answer scripts, as well as the disciplined conduct of candidates within the examination halls.

Adeniyi expressed satisfaction with how the exercise has proceeded so far, noting that it has moved forward without significant challenges. However, he issued a stern warning that the Service would not tolerate any actions that could undermine the credibility of the promotion process. He stressed the importance of maintaining strict adherence to all established rules and protocols throughout the evaluation period.

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Multifaceted Assessment Standards

The Comptroller-General clarified that the written examination represents only one component of a broader assessment strategy. The evaluation process will also include Computer-Based Tests, oral interviews, and a review of continuous assessment reports. Adeniyi explained that candidates are being evaluated not merely on their academic knowledge and professional competence, but also on their character and overall conduct.

Highlighting the severity of the enforcement measures, Adeniyi disclosed that a candidate has already been removed from the exercise for violating examination rules. This incident reiterates the Service's unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards. Adeniyi advised remaining candidates to strictly abide by the rules and wished them success, stating, I would just advise them to conduct themselves according to the rules and wish them good luck.

Leadership Transition and Future Impact

Adeniyi expects that the best of the best will emerge from this rigorous process. He emphasized that these selected officers are the individuals to whom the Service will eventually be handed over. The goal is to ensure that those who ascend to higher ranks possess the competence, discipline, and professionalism required to sustain the Service's reform agenda. These leaders are expected to contribute meaningfully to national development through their enhanced roles.

Damilola Aina is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over five years of experience covering energy, business, investment, infrastructure, and property sectors. He specializes in producing well-researched and insightful reports that inform readers and provide clarity on complex topics. Damilola's work demonstrates practical newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a strong commitment to accurate and engaging journalism.