Nigeria Customs Service Ogun II Commander Ituma Mandates Discipline and Excellence

DC Dennis Ituma assumes command of Nigeria Customs Service Ogun II Area Command, prioritizing strict discipline, revenue generation, and new performance awards to combat smuggling.

Dennis Ituma has officially assumed the role of Customs Area Controller for the Ogun II Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in Abeokuta. During his maiden parade on Wednesday, he established a clear operational framework centered on strict adherence to protocol, professional conduct, and accountability across all ranks.

Core Expectations for Personnel Conduct

The newly appointed controller declared that discipline, professionalism, accountability, and operational excellence serve as the foundational pillars of his administration. He explicitly warned that any acts of indiscipline, negligence, or misconduct have the potential to bring significant disrepute to the service and undermine its public standing.

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Ituma emphasized that discipline is not merely about following orders but encompasses punctuality, proper dressing, personal appearance, respect for constituted authority, obedience to lawful directives, and dedication to assigned duties. He stated that every officer must take personal responsibility for upholding these standards regardless of their specific rank or position within the hierarchy.

He clarified that the emphasis on strict behavioral codes was designed to strengthen institutional order, improve productivity, and promote responsible conduct rather than to intimidate personnel. The goal is to ensure that daily operations reflect the highest levels of integrity and commitment to statutory responsibilities.

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Incentive Programs and Merit Recognition

To foster a culture of merit and healthy competition among staff, Ituma announced the introduction of the Controller's Award for Outstanding Officers in Ogun II Area Command. This initiative aims to recognize and celebrate officers who demonstrate exceptional commitment, professionalism, and outstanding performance in their respective areas of responsibility.

The controller explained that the award system is intended to institutionalize a culture of excellence and encourage officers to strive for higher standards of service delivery. To guarantee fairness and credibility in the selection process, a dedicated committee will be constituted to coordinate the award procedures and recommend appropriate assessment criteria.

This recognition program serves as a strategic tool to motivate personnel by linking professional conduct and operational success with tangible rewards. It underscores the administration's commitment to identifying and elevating those who contribute most significantly to the command's objectives through exemplary behavior and results.

Operational Priorities and Training Focus

Ituma called for renewed commitment to the core objectives of the Nigeria Customs Service, specifically highlighting revenue generation, legitimate trade facilitation, enforcement, and effective monitoring of operational areas. He stressed that every officer bears the responsibility to contribute meaningfully to achieving these targets, irrespective of their rank or position.

Recognizing the critical importance of technical competence in discharging customs responsibilities, the controller identified continuous training and professional development as key priorities. Arrangements will be made for in-house training programs, with a specific focus on Excise Procedures and Free Trade Zone Procedures to enhance staff capabilities.

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Leadership at every level must be demonstrated through responsibility, integrity, accountability, and a steadfast commitment to duty. The administration expects sustained cooperation and dedication from all members as they work together to meet the challenging demands of their roles in this strategic corridor.

Strategic Context and Future Outlook

Ogun State holds strategic importance for the service due to its proximity to Lagos and its land borders with the Republic of Benin. The area commands in the state, including Ogun I and Ogun II, operate in a corridor known for heavy cross-border trade and instances of smuggling foreign rice, vehicles, and petroleum products.

Questions regarding staff discipline and public conduct have periodically drawn attention to the service, prompting successive Comptroller-Generals to stress professionalism, anti-corruption standards, and performance-based recognition. Ituma's mandate aligns with these broader federal goals to restore integrity and efficiency to the agency.

As one of the federal government's major revenue-generating agencies, the Nigeria Customs Service plays a vital role in collecting import duties and enforcing laws against prohibited goods. The appointment of area controllers involves periodic redeployment, reflecting the dynamic nature of leadership within the paramilitary structure.

While appreciating officers for their past dedication and sacrifices, Ituma urged continued support as he begins his tenure. The focus remains on transforming the command into a model of operational excellence through rigorous standards, targeted training, and merit-based incentives for all personnel involved in securing the nation's borders and revenue streams.