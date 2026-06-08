Nigeria Customs Service Hosts Diplomatic Cocktail Reception to Strengthen International Cooperation

The Nigeria Customs Service has intensified efforts to strengthen international cooperation and trade relations, hosting a diplomatic cocktail reception in Abuja to deepen partnerships aimed at boosting trade facilitation, border security and economic growth.

The Nigeria Customs Service has intensified efforts to strengthen international cooperation and trade relations , hosting ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of diplomatic missions in Abuja as part of moves to deepen partnerships aimed at boosting trade facilitation, border security and economic growth.

The strategic engagement, which took place on June 3 at the rooftop of the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, security chiefs and top Customs management personnel. According to a statement issued by the Service on Sunday, the event formed part of ongoing efforts by the NCS to expand its global engagement and foster stronger institutional relationships with foreign missions and international partners.

Among dignitaries present were the Chief of the Air Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, members of the Customs Management team and senior officials from key security and government institutions. Speaking during the reception, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, expressed appreciation to members of the diplomatic community for their continued support in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting international trade cooperation with Nigeria.

Adeniyi said the Service remained committed to providing the necessary support for diplomatic missions operating in the country while advancing collaborative initiatives that would enhance trade and economic development. The Customs boss explained that the agency had continued to broaden its international reach through structured cooperation agreements and partnerships with customs administrations across the world.

The Service currently maintains collaborative frameworks with more than 20 customs administrations globally, focusing on knowledge sharing, capacity building and operational cooperation to improve trade facilitation and border management. He stressed that closer collaboration among customs administrations, diplomatic missions and security agencies had become increasingly important in addressing the complexities of modern trade and security challenges.

The Comptroller-General noted that diplomatic engagements such as the reception provided an important platform for dialogue, mutual understanding and the exploration of new areas of cooperation capable of strengthening Nigeria's trade and diplomatic architecture. The event ended with networking sessions and goodwill messages from participants, who commended the Nigeria Customs Service for promoting stronger institutional ties and creating an enabling environment for international cooperation.

The engagement comes as the Customs Service continues to pursue reforms aimed at modernising border operations, improving trade facilitation and strengthening Nigeria's integration into regional and global trade systems. In recent years, the Service has expanded its international partnerships and embraced technology-driven customs processes as part of efforts to align with global best practices, improve revenue collection and support the Federal Government's economic diversification agenda





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