The Nigeria Customs Service suspended training for 3,852 officers after the Federal Character Commission raised concerns about recruitment irregularities, prompting immediate consultations between both agencies.

The Nigeria Customs Service has officially suspended the training activities of 3,852 newly recruited officers, bringing a sudden halt to the integration process nearly two years after the initial recruitment drive began. The decision was announced on Friday through a formal statement issued by the Deputy Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada. This administrative pause was directly triggered by significant concerns raised by the Federal Character Commission regarding alleged irregularities in the selection and invitation procedures for successful candidates.

Federal Character Commission Raises Recruitment Concerns

The Federal Character Commission flagged specific issues with the ongoing recruitment exercise, leading to the immediate review of the selection process. The Commission's intervention was prompted by complaints from applicants who alleged they were excluded from the training exercise despite appearing on the published final recruitment lists. These allegations suggested that individuals who had successfully completed all required screening and documentation phases were denied access to training, creating a conflict between the published results and actual participation. The concerns centered on the fairness and transparency of how candidates were selected and invited to report for duty at the designated institutions.

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Nigeria Customs Service Halts Training at Two Colleges

In response to these concerns, the Nigeria Customs Service decided to temporarily put on hold the ongoing training activities at its two training colleges. This suspension is designed to allow further consultations and dialogue between the Customs Service and the Federal Character Commission. The goal is to achieve an amicable resolution to the disagreements surrounding the recruitment process through constructive engagement. The service emphasized that this decision follows direct engagements between the Commission and a delegation from the Nigeria Customs Service, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to resolving the issues through mutual understanding.

Comptroller General Reaffirms Institutional Collaboration

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, has reiterated the agency's unwavering commitment to working with relevant government institutions in the national interest. In the official statement, CGC Adeniyi acknowledged the critical role of the Federal Character Commission in promoting national unity, fairness, and equitable representation in public service appointments. He noted the importance of the Commission's constitutional mandate in strengthening inclusiveness and ensuring that the principles of federal character are upheld across the Federation. The Customs Service stated it values its longstanding relationship with the Commission and remains confident that ongoing discussions will address concerns in a mutually beneficial manner.

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Recruitment Process Timeline and Candidate Statistics

The recruitment exercise officially began with a newspaper advertisement on 27 December, 2024, when the Nigeria Customs Service announced 3,927 vacancies across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres. The process attracted massive interest, with more than 573,000 applications received. Following the first round of documentary screening, 286,697 candidates were initially shortlisted for the next stage. The service published its final lists between 28 and 30 July, 2026, announcing 3,852 successful candidates. This final cohort included 1,275 officers in the Superintendent Cadre, 367 in the Inspectorate Cadre, and 2,210 in the Customs Assistant Cadre.

Next Steps and Commitment to Transparency

The training exercise for these candidates was scheduled to commence on 9 October, 2026, with successful candidates reporting to the designated training colleges. However, the process became contentious due to the exclusion complaints, leading to the current suspension. The Nigeria Customs Service has pledged to maintain transparency and accountability throughout the resolution process. The agency stressed that it will continue to engage relevant government institutions to strengthen public confidence in its operations. The Customs Service remains committed to ensuring that the principles of fairness and federal character are strictly adhered to, aiming to restore full trust in the recruitment system moving forward.