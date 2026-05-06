Nigeria Customs Service Directs Shortlisted Candidates to Update Profiles for 2025 Recruitment Final Phase

The Nigeria Customs Service has instructed successful applicants of its 2025 recruitment drive to complete a designated form on the portal ahead of final interviews, while cautioning against fraudulent payment requests.

The Nigeria Customs Service has officially announced the commencement of the next critical phase in its 2025 recruitment exercise, urging all candidates who successfully navigated the initial stages to take immediate action.

According to a formal notice released by the service management and shared via their official X account, shortlisted individuals are now required to access the dedicated recruitment portal to update their profiles and complete a specific designated form. This administrative requirement is not merely a formality but a vital component of the selection process, as the information provided will be utilized as the definitive profile for the upcoming final interviews and the rigorous physical screening exercises.

The agency has stressed the absolute necessity for accuracy and validity in the data submitted, warning that any discrepancies or false information could jeopardize a candidate's chance of employment. This move is part of a broader strategic initiative by the Nigeria Customs Service to bolster its workforce, ensuring that the agency has the necessary manpower to enhance operational efficiency across its various commands throughout the federation.

In conjunction with this directive, the Nigeria Customs Service has issued a stern warning to all applicants regarding the prevalence of recruitment scams and fraudulent activities. The management has reiterated in no uncertain terms that the entire recruitment process is strictly free and fair, and that the service does not solicit any form of payment from candidates at any stage of the exercise.

Candidates are cautioned to be extremely vigilant and to disregard any messages, emails, or phone calls from individuals claiming to be agents or facilitators who can guarantee employment in exchange for monetary compensation. The agency emphasized that it does not communicate with applicants through unofficial channels and that all legitimate updates are posted only through its official communication platforms. To assist those who may encounter difficulties or have questions, the service has provided dedicated help desk lines.

These support services are available to the public from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., providing a verified avenue for inquiries and guidance to ensure that the process remains transparent and accessible to all qualified Nigerians. Despite the current progress, the 2025 recruitment drive has not been without significant controversy and technical hurdles. The application window, which opened on 27 December 2024 and closed on 2 January 2025, was characterized by severe system instabilities.

An overwhelming volume of applicants led to frequent portal jamming and complete website crashes, leaving many prospective employees frustrated by a sluggish interface that often timed out during submission. Furthermore, the pre-test phase was marred by malfunctions, with many candidates reporting a 500 Internal Server Error that prevented them from practicing or accessing necessary materials in September 2025.

Anxiety levels rose further due to the stringent requirements for the digital testing phase, which mandated the use of laptops equipped with webcams and advanced facial verification software. Many applicants complained that the system was overly sensitive to ambient noise, leading to fears that they might be automatically disqualified for environmental factors beyond their control. These technical failings, combined with the inability of some candidates to print their acknowledgement slips, have fueled public skepticism.

Some applicants have openly expressed dissatisfaction, voicing concerns that the lack of seamlessness in the digital process might hide a lack of transparency or be a tactic to delay the process in favor of high-profile individuals with political connections





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