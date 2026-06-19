Nigeria Customs Service and BAT Nigeria Sign MOU to Combat Illicit Tobacco Trade

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding between the Nigeria Customs Service and British American Tobacco Nigeria aims to strengthen collaboration against smuggling, enhance regulatory compliance, and protect legitimate investments in the tobacco sector.

The partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) marks a significant step in the battle against illicit tobacco trade.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was formally signed in Abuja, establishing a strategic framework for enhanced cooperation. This collaboration aims to deepen joint efforts in combating smuggling, improving regulatory compliance, and safeguarding legitimate business investments within Nigeria's borders. The agreement, signed at the NCS headquarters, is viewed as a milestone that underscores a shared dedication to protecting lawful commerce while confronting the escalating threat of illegal tobacco products.

The ceremony featured key addresses from both the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and the Managing Director of BAT Nigeria, Yarub Al-Bahrani, who highlighted the mutual benefits and strategic importance of this public-private partnership. Comptroller-General Adeniyi articulated that the MOU provides an effective structure to intensify collaboration between the NCS and BATN.

He assured that the service would remain steadfastly committed to both the spirit and the letter of the agreement, with the goal of eradicating illegal cross-border movements of goods throughout Nigerian territory. He emphasized that beyond tackling illicit trade directly, this partnership sends a powerful signal to domestic and international investors regarding Nigeria's resolve to protect legitimate enterprises and cultivate an environment conducive to investment.

Illicit trade, he noted, is a pervasive global challenge that severely undermines government revenues, distorts markets, weakens regulatory systems, and creates unfair competition for businesses that operate within the law. In Nigeria's context, the fight against smuggling has gained heightened importance as the government strives to bolster domestic revenue generation, reinforce border security, and promote sustainable economic development.

Al-Bahrani described the agreement as a landmark development reflecting the strong relationship between BATN and the NCS, reinforcing a shared commitment to responsible business practices. He stated that effective public-private sector cooperation is essential to protect legitimate commerce, support regulatory compliance, and foster a business ecosystem where responsible companies can prosper. The partnership is anticipated to enable a more coordinated approach to combating illicit trade both within Nigeria and across its borders.

It will support stronger enforcement actions, protect legitimate business operations, and reinforce Nigeria's adherence to its domestic laws and relevant international obligations. The MOU is specifically designed to facilitate greater information sharing, joint intelligence analysis, capacity building programs, and coordinated enforcement operations aimed at identifying, disrupting, and dismantling illicit trade networks operating in and through Nigeria.

This structured collaboration signifies a proactive measure to secure Nigeria's trade landscape, protect public revenue, and ensure a level playing field for all market participants. Additional Author Bio: Anozie is a Chief Correspondent at Punch Newspapers with over 13 years of experience covering entertainment, maritime, and transport sectors. He specializes in producing insightful, engaging stories that provide clarity and depth across his beats. Anozie's work reflects substantial newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accurate and compelling journalism.

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Nigeria Customs Service British American Tobacco Nigeria MOU Illicit Tobacco Trade Smuggling

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