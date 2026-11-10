Nigeria Customs Seizes Six Pangolins in Oyo State Anti-Trafficking Raid

Nigeria Customs Service officers intercepted six pangolins at Eruwa-Oni, Oyo State. Two died during transport while four remain alive for conservation efforts.

Officers from the Nigeria Customs Service executed a targeted interception operation at Eruwa-Oni in Oyo State on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The enforcement action resulted in the recovery of six endangered pangolins during an intelligence-led patrol that commenced at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Interception Details and Recovery Process

The patrol team encountered the wildlife handlers near the specified location in Oyo State. Upon sighting the law enforcement personnel, the individuals responsible for transporting the animals immediately abandoned them and fled the scene. This rapid departure allowed the customs officers to secure all six pangolins without incident.

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All recovered animals were subsequently transported to the Unit's Headquarters located in Ikeja, Lagos. The journey from Oyo State to the capital city involved significant transit time, which unfortunately impacted the survival rate of the confiscated specimens during the process.

Casualties and Official Handover Procedures

Upon arrival at the Lagos headquarters, officials conducted immediate health assessments of the seized animals. Tragically, two of the pangolins died shortly after reaching the facility. Consequently, only four of the original six animals remained alive at the time of official documentation.

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Deputy Comptroller Oluwaseun Oguntuase, who serves as the officer in charge of Enforcement, formally handed over the live pangolins and the two carcasses to relevant wildlife officials. This transfer was performed on behalf of Oladapo Afeni, the Comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit Zone 'A' based in Lagos.

Enforcement Strategy and Public Safety Warnings

Oguntuase emphasized that this specific seizure highlights the Nigeria Customs Service's unwavering commitment to combating the illegal exploitation of protected wildlife species. The agency views its role in biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability as a critical component of national security and ecological preservation.

The enforcement unit explicitly stated that protecting endangered species is a shared responsibility that extends beyond government agencies. They are urging members of the public to actively support law enforcement by providing credible and timely information regarding suspicious activities involving wildlife.

Future Actions Against Illegal Wildlife Trade

Authorities are calling for community assistance in identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the illegal capture, possession, transportation, and trafficking of protected wildlife. Such intelligence is vital for dismantling the networks responsible for these illicit operations across the region.

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The Nigeria Customs Service remains resolute in its mission to suppress smuggling and other forms of illicit trade affecting natural resources. The agency plans to strengthen collaboration with relevant partner agencies to ensure long-term safeguards for Nigeria's natural heritage against ongoing criminal threats.