Nigeria Customs Releases Power Equipment to Boost Grid

Nigeria Customs Service releases 98 containers of stranded power equipment to restart stalled electricity projects. Minister Joseph Tegbe and Adeniyi detail the evacuation plan for vital grid infrastructure.

The Nigeria Customs Service has officially begun the evacuation of 98 containers containing power sector equipment from the nation's ports. This significant logistical operation follows a direct presidential directive aimed at removing bureaucratic bottlenecks that have delayed critical electricity infrastructure projects for years. The release marks a decisive step toward addressing the chronic supply chain issues that have hampered national energy development.

Customs Evacuates First Batch at Lagos Ports

Adeniyi, the head of the Apapa Customs Command, confirmed the release of the first 44 containers on Friday, November 6, 2026. These specific containers were processed at the ENL Consortium Terminal and APM Terminals in Lagos. The equipment was immediately loaded onto trucks destined for Kaduna, Osun, Nasarawa, and Cross River states for immediate deployment to active power project sites.

Also read Trapped 98 containers of power equipment released by Customs

Adeniyi further clarified that a second batch of 54 containers located at other terminals in Tin Can and additional ports will be released in the near future. He emphasized that all containers had undergone rigorous inspection and were certified to contain equipment suitable for the specific projects for which they were originally imported. This certification ensures that the materials meet the technical standards required for national grid expansion.

Identifying Contractors and Addressing Delays

Adeniyi described the current operation as a symbolic start to a comprehensive process that will continue until the last container related to power projects is removed from all ports. He noted that similar operations are planned for other ports on both the western and eastern axes of Nigeria. The prolonged retention of these goods was attributed to outstanding charges, administrative bottlenecks, and a disturbing pattern where contractors abandoned consignments after importation.

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Investigations revealed that some contractors secured government permits to import essential equipment but failed to fulfill their contractual obligations after the goods arrived in Nigeria. Adeniyi stated that the Customs Service is committed to collaborating with relevant government agencies to identify these defaulting contractors. The goal is to ensure that such individuals and companies are held accountable for abandoning public assets and causing significant delays.

To facilitate this massive logistical effort, Customs deployed several measures including priority processing and dedicated officers for joint examinations. Approved waivers on charges incurred while the consignments remained at the ports were also implemented. APM Terminals reported that containers in their facility had accumulated over N500 million in waivers during the storage period, highlighting the financial burden of the delays.

Strategic Impact on National Power Grid

Joseph Tegbe, the Minister of Power, disclosed that the evacuated equipment will be moved immediately to key locations including Kaduna, Lafia, and Akwanga in Nasarawa State, as well as Ilaro in Osun State. This deployment is designed to support ongoing transmission projects and strengthen the connections between substations and generation points. The strategic placement of these assets is critical for stabilizing the grid in these regions.

Tegbe explained that the equipment includes towers to support high-voltage transmission lines and conductors for electricity transmission. These items were originally procured for projects designed to expand the national transmission network and relieve overloaded substations. The minister noted that the prolonged storage of this equipment resulted in significant consequences, including delays in material supply and stalled transmission infrastructure projects.

The minister highlighted that the lack of equipment also reduced operational flexibility for existing substations and restricted the ability of the transmission network to deliver electricity to areas requiring additional capacity. By addressing these structural challenges, the Federal Government aims to ensure that stranded assets are delivered to their intended project locations across Apapa, Tin Can Island, and Onne ports.

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Government Commitment to Energy Reform

Improving electricity supply remains central to the administration's economic agenda, with reliable power viewed as critical for industrialization and national prosperity. Tegbe stressed that the government is pursuing improvements across different energy sources, including hydro, gas-fired, and solar power. This holistic approach also addresses transmission constraints that have continued to limit the delivery of generated electricity to consumers.

Adeniyi listed the abandoned equipment to include high-capacity transformers, high-tension wire, cables, switchgear, and conductors. These materials are essential for transmission from generation points to substations. The equipment was imported through the Federal Ministry of Power and various government agencies, underscoring the collaborative nature of this revival effort.

After clearance, technical experts will assess the equipment to determine its usability. Serviceable items will be deployed to ongoing and stalled projects, including transmission corridors and substations across the country. Obsolete materials will be disposed of in line with relevant regulations to ensure environmental compliance and operational efficiency. This rigorous assessment process guarantees that only functional equipment enters the grid.

The Minister of Power commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its cooperation in facilitating this evacuation. He noted that the ministry's technical team had inspected the equipment and matched them with the projects for which they were originally procured. This alignment ensures that the right resources are deployed to the right locations to maximize impact.

Tegbe added that some of the equipment had remained at the ports for between 10 and 14 years. This extended period of stagnation has significantly impacted the power sector's ability to expand. The current initiative represents a major breakthrough in recovering these assets and accelerating the completion of vital infrastructure projects. The successful evacuation of these 98 containers sets a precedent for resolving similar issues in other sectors.