Nigeria Customs Releases 300 Power Equipment Containers Stranded for Decades

The Nigeria Customs Service begins clearing over 300 electricity containers held at ports for up to 20 years following a directive from President Bola Tinubu to resolve long-standing infrastructure delays.

The Nigeria Customs Service has initiated the process of releasing more than 300 containers of electricity equipment that have been stranded at Nigerian ports for between 14 and 20 years. This action follows a direct order from President Bola Tinubu for the immediate clearance of the items, aiming to bolster the nation's power transmission infrastructure. Abdullahi Maiwada, the national public relations officer of the NCS, confirmed the progress to Leadership Newspaper, citing an official letter from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Federal Directive Accelerates Clearance Process

Abdullahi Maiwada stated that the Service received a directive signed by the Minister of Finance instructing them to expedite the release of the stranded equipment. The Customs spokesman confirmed the receipt of this letter and noted that operations to clear the containers have already commenced. Although Maiwada did not disclose the specific contents of the letter, he emphasized that the instruction came directly from the Honourable Minister to remove bottlenecks preventing the release.

Also read 300 Nigerian Girls To Benefit From Golf Legacy Project

The Federal Executive Council, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, issued the directive after recognizing the critical need to resolve these logistical delays. The decision involved multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Power, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and the Nigeria Customs Service, to collaborate on removing the obstacles. This multi-agency approach ensures that the bureaucratic and administrative hurdles preventing the equipment's release are addressed simultaneously.

Power Minister Condemns Two-Decade Delay

Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, the Minister of Power, announced the presidential directive following the Federal Executive Council meeting. He described the prolonged detention of the equipment as unacceptable and a significant setback for the electricity sector. Tegbe highlighted that the containers hold materials essential for transmission projects, yet they have remained at the ports due to unpaid charges and unresolved clearance procedures.

Advertisement

The Minister noted that some containers have been uncleared for as long as 20 years, attributing this failure to previous administrations. The delay in settling outstanding port charges and completing necessary procedures has hindered the modernization of the national grid. Tegbe stressed that the ageing transmission infrastructure currently limits the amount of electricity the grid can deliver to homes and businesses across the country.

Impact on Infrastructure and Future Outlook

The release of these containers is expected to support ongoing efforts to improve the country's electricity transmission capacity. Addressing these infrastructure challenges is vital for stabilizing power supply and meeting the growing energy demands of Nigerian consumers. The equipment stored at the ports represents a long-overdue investment in strengthening the grid's reliability and efficiency.

Despite the commencement of the release process, the Nigeria Customs Service has not yet provided specific details on the timeline for completion. It remains unclear how many containers will be released immediately or when the entire exercise will conclude. Stakeholders are waiting for further updates from the Customs Service and the Ministry of Power regarding the next steps in this critical infrastructure project.